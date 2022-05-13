Mullen Group Ltd. MTL-T has both an above-average dividend yield and a sunny INK Edge outlook, which puts it in the top 10 per cent of our rankings. The firm provides trucking, logistics and specialized services in Canada. According to Refintiv, earnings per share for the 12 months ended March, 2022, were 79 cents versus 71 cents a year ago. Since the stock set its 52-week high on Oct. 25, insiders have been buying. The most recent purchase took place on March 30 when a senior vice-president bought 1,000 shares at $13.38.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

