As we wind down the first half of 2023, it has been a dismal year so far in the oil patch. Total Energy Services TOT-T is a relative bright spot. It is more-or-less flat year-to-date, outperforming the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index which is down about 9% as of June 28th. Meanwhile, so far this year, at least six Total Energy Services Senior Officers or Directors have spent over half a million dollars buying 65,310 shares in the public market at an average price of $8.34.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

