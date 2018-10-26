Insiders keep buying at Colabor Group

Are investors finally acquiring an appetite for Colabor Group Inc. stock?

Until very recently, it has been out of favour. However, on Wednesday, Colabor jumped 10 per cent as investors searched for defensive names among consumer non-cyclicals.

While it remains to be seen if the stock will stay on the menu for investors, insiders keep coming back for more.

Story continues below advertisement

In the past week, two insiders spent $43,875 buying shares in the public market. Executive vice chairman Robert Briscoe bought 97,500 common shares and director Robert Johnston bought 15,000 shares at $0.39.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.