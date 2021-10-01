Insiders keep buying at this energy giant

Energy is the best-performing sector so far in 2021 with small- and mid-cap oil and gas stocks leading the charge. However, there is one large player that has shown strong leadership, integrated giant Cenovus Energy Inc. Since we last featured it here in February, the stock has advanced nearly 50 per cent, outperforming the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index. Meanwhile, insiders have continued to buy. From Feb. 16 to Aug. 4, 11 officers or directors bought a total of 428,067 shares at an average price of $9.84. One insider sold 3,935 shares.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
