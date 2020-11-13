Insiders keep buying Black Diamond Group

Modular work force accommodation and space rental solutions provider Black Diamond Group Ltd. is optimistic that its work force segment camp revenues should improve next year on the back of a relatively strong Australia and new contracts. Meanwhile, insiders continue to like this work-away-from-home stock. The most recent insider purchase was on Nov. 9 when Edward Redmond bought 5,000 common shares at $1.75. Other recent buying included director Edward Kernaghan, who bought a total of 60,800 common shares at an average price of $1.72 from June 25 to Oct. 9.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.