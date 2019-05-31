Insiders sense opportunity at Photon Control

Photon Control Inc. is a subsystems supplier of fibre optic sensors used in semi-conductor manufacturing. The stock has been on the move over the past five years, up 195 per cent. However, it is well off its $2.60 multiyear high set last June. The stock’s slide started to pick up steam last August after the firm started to downgrade customer spending intentions. In April, Nigel Hunton took over as chief executive officer and he has spent $125,726 buying shares in the public market since May 21. Another director has also bought this month.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.