Insiders shop for Plaza Retail REIT units

As investors get a better understanding of the implications of COVID-19, Plaza Retail REIT (Friday’s close $3.39) is showing some signs of outperforming its peers. Over the past three months, Plaza was up about 20 per cent as of midweek versus a 3-per-cent drop for the iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF. During the period, three Plaza Retail REIT insiders bought a total of 175,500 units at an average price of $3.04. The bulk of the buying was from chief executive Michael Zakuta, who bought a total of 150,000 Plaza Retail REIT units.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
