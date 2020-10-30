Insiders sold as Franco-Nevada started to slide

Gold-focused royalty and stream company Franco-Nevada Corp. stock is up more than 30 per cent year-to-date. However, the stock has been moving steadily lower since August, when it announced second-quarter results that showed a drop in gold equivalent ounces sold compared with the same quarter a year earlier. On Wednesday, the stock crossed below its 200-day moving average. Meanwhile, over the past 90 days, three insiders sold 23,000 common shares at an average price of $207.33 after exercising options. The sellers included CFO Sandip Rana, who sold 10,000 shares.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
