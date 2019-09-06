Insiders still banking on BNS despite downbeat outside investors

Bank of Nova Scotia has been running in the middle of the bank pack so far this year, up 4 per cent. However, in August, it was the only big bank to deliver a positive price return, up 0.5 per cent.
On balance, insiders are signalling that investors remain too downbeat.
Insiders bought last December when the stock fell and they are buying again. On Aug. 29, chief executive Brian Porter bought 3,500 common shares at $70.73. Also buying that day was director Scott Thomson, who purchased 1,500 shares at $69.90.
