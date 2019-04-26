 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Insiders still buying as Osisko Metals tries to push higher

Insiders still buying as Osisko Metals tries to push higher

Ted Dixon, CFA
Ted Dixon, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
Osisko Metals Inc. stock has been struggling to digest the overhang from 6,236,000 shares sold by a fund on Jan. 3. Based on trading volumes, the stock may have finally absorbed the supply.

Now, it looks like it is trying again to break through 55 cents, which has been a big barrier. The company’s leadership team includes Canadian Malartic gold mine co-founders Robert Wares and John Burzynski. The pair combined have spent net $1.1-million buying stock in the public market over the past 90 days.

rb-gi-insider-0427

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research, which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

