Insiders thirsty for Cott stock

Cott Corp. exited its legacy soft drinks business in February when it sold its soft drink concentrate business and RCI International division to Refresco.
With soft drinks out, coffee, tea, and water are in. It seems investors still have not acquired a taste for the new strategic mix as the stock is off about 6 per cent year-to-date.
In contrast, some insiders have developed a thirst for Cott stock. From Sept. 3-4, chief executive Thomas Harrington acquired 80,000 common shares, while director Eric Rosenfeld acquired 80,000 common shares on Aug. 12.
