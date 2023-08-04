The Canadian economy unexpectedly lost 6,400 jobs in July while the jobless rate ticked up to 5.5%, providing more confidence to both money markets and economists that the Bank of Canada may be done with hiking interest rates during this economic cycle.

The consensus had been for gains of just over 20,000 jobs in July, so the contraction in job growth caught market participants off-guard, even though wage growth was a hotter-than-expected 5%. The Canada five-year bond yield - influential in the setting of mortgage rates - fell to near 4% following the 830 am ET data release, from about 4.1% prior. The fall in yields also reflected the U.S. employment report, which on the whole also was a bit weaker than expected. The Canadian dollar was largely unchanged.

Implied interest rate probabilities based on trading in swaps markets now show about a 55% chance the Bank of Canada will hike interest rates one more time by the end of this year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. But that’s down from 62% odds prior to the data release.

Here’s a detailed look at how money markets are pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, as of 915 am ET. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 5%. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 6-Sep-23 5.0816 0 67.4 32.6 25-Oct-23 5.1396 0 51.7 48.3 6-Dec-23 5.1724 0 44.9 55.1 24-Jan-24 5.1527 3.5 44.7 51.7 6-Mar-24 5.178 3.2 40.6 56.3 10-Apr-24 5.1138 13.6 40.5 45.9 5-Jun-24 5.0349 26.4 38.3 35.3

And, here’s how the swaps pricing looked just prior to the 8:30 a.m. ET inflation report:

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 6-Sep-23 5.0855 0 65.8 34.2 25-Oct-23 5.1521 0 48.3 51.7 6-Dec-23 5.2082 0 37.4 62.6 24-Jan-24 5.1745 5 38.3 56.6 6-Mar-24 5.2016 4.5 34.7 60.8 10-Apr-24 5.177 7.9 35.2 56.9 5-Jun-24 5.0917 19.9 36.1 44

Here are excerpts from research notes on how economists are reacting:

Douglas Porter, chief economist, BMO Capital Markets

The Canadian job market is showing further signs of cooling after a blistering start to the year, and it goes beyond the 6,400 drop in headline employment. The pullback was the second decline in three months, and the unemployment rate continues to push notably higher, rising another tick to 5.5%, and up a full 0.6 ppts from the multi-decade low of a year ago. While some have brushed off this steady rise in the jobless rate as a function of very rapid population growth—and the labour force is up a towering 590,600 in the past year (+2.8%)—we believe that it is an important signal that the economy is struggling to keep pace. ...

The soft July employment report is just the latest arrow in the quiver of signs that the economy is losing momentum. Along with the recent friendly CPI result, we believe that the case for the Bank of Canada moving to the sidelines is now very strong. Looking beyond the next rate decision, we suspect that the Bank may be done raising rates, although still-firm wage and core price growth means that rates are likely to stay high for long.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist, Capital Economics

The big surprise was that, despite that continued rise in the unemployment rate, wage growth jumped back up to 5.0% y/y, from 4.1%. By our calculations, that suggests wages rose by 1.0% m/m in seasonally adjusted terms. Nonetheless, with the unemployment rate increasing and the surveys implying that labour shortages have eased significantly, we continue to expect wage growth to slow over the rest of the year. ...

The small fall in employment and rise in the unemployment rate in July show that the labour market continues to loosen, suggesting that the unexpected jump in wage growth last month is unlikely to be sustained. With the Bank of Canada implying that the data need to surprise to the upside to warrant another interest rate hike, the softer labour market data support our view that the Bank is unlikely to follow through with current market pricing by raising rates further.

Stéfane Marion and Alexandra Ducharme, economists with National Bank Financial

Although unexpected, July’s job loss should not come as a total surprise, as it follows an unsustainable gain of 60,000 the previous month. While it’s too early to say that the Canadian labour market is in poor health, a number of factors point to a less than rosy picture. The first drop in private-sector employment in ten months suggests that weakening profits are beginning to weigh on job creation. Although wage inflation accelerated in July (to 5%), we may have reached a cyclical peak, given the significant rise in the unemployment rate (half a point in just three months). Given the unprecedented increase in the working-age population (524,000 in seven months), we expect the unemployment rate to end the year at around 6%. Still on the demographic front, the decline in construction jobs as the population swells does not bode well for housing affordability in Canada.

James Orlando, director & senior economist, TD Economics

Canada’s labour market continues to loosen. With the population/labour force booming faster than the jobs market can keep up, the unemployment rate has risen to 5.5% from 5.0% in just three months. Over 2023, the number of unemployed people has increased in 6 of 7 months, causing the total number of unemployed to rise by 123k. This loosening follows a +10% drop in the number of job vacancies.

The Bank of Canada isn’t likely to change its hawkish tone just yet. While odds of another rate hike dropped following this report, the BoC will need to see more of the same before it can feel like its job is done. Today’s report is in line with our expectation for a rising unemployment rate and a further slowing in economic momentum through the rest of this year.

Royce Mendes, managing director & head of macro strategy at Desjardins Capital Markets

The simple fact that the economy has seen employment decline in two out of the past three months suggests that the Bank of Canada’s efforts to rebalance the labour market are working. As a result, today’s data reinforce our view that the central bank is done raising rates for this cycle.

Jay Zhao-Murray, forex analyst at Monex Canada

Although markets were already anticipating a sizable slowdown from June’s solid job gains, the net employment number was even more supportive of a hold from the BoC as it showed 6.4k jobs were lost on net over the course of July. ... July marks the second month where employment fell this year, but unlike in May when the decline was mostly among youth and influenced by quirks with StatsCan’s seasonal adjustment model, today’s data offers a clearer signal of a true softening in the labour market.

Considering that a softer job market should help to close the output gap and put downward pressure on inflation, particularly in services, today’s report underscores our view that the Bank of Canada’s recent upgrade to their inflation forecasts were too aggressive, and will likely be undershot. This supports our view that the Bank of Canada is unlikely to hike rates again this cycle, but the risk still remains. This is especially the case given the surprising surge in wage growth for permanent employees, which rose from 3.9% to 5.0% YoY in July alone.

It is worth noting that yet another CPI report will arrive ahead of the Bank of Canada’s September meeting, which will clarify the signal for the economy as a whole. Given that today’s data sends conflicting signals about where monetary policy should be, with core-aged job losses arguing for a pause and wages arguing otherwise, the tentative nature of the report should be taken cautiously.

Andrew Grantham, executive director, economics, CIBC World Markets

The reacceleration in wages and still low unemployment rate mean that today’s data are unlikely to convince the Bank of Canada that the labour market has loosened enough yet to sustainably achieve its 2% CPI target, despite the weaker headline jobs count. Because of that we are, for now, retaining our forecast for one more interest rate hike, although some good news on the inflation front in two weeks time could be enough to prevent that.

Claire Fan, analyst at RBC

Job growth was largely flat in July, but controlling for a boost to the Canadian population, labour markets softened more significantly under the surface. The jobs report is one of a slew of indicators in advance of the BoC ‘s next interest rate decision on September 6th and the question remains whether interest rates are sufficiently restrictive to tame inflation. Today’s jobs report is a point in favour of keeping the overnight rate at 5%, but the BoC will closely monitor additional indicators – particularly upcoming inflation and consumer spending reports – to determine whether an additional hike is needed.

