The Canadian economy gained a net 150,000 jobs in January, smashing expectations, while the jobless rate held steady at 5.0 per cent, according to Statistics Canada Friday.

The job gains were a remarkable 10 times what the Street was expecting. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a net gain of 15,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to edge up to 5.1 per cent in January.

But there was some comfort for policymakers and inflation watchers in wage trends. The average hourly wage for permanent employees rose 4.5 per cent in January on a year-over-year basis, down from 4.7 per cent in December. Also, Statscan revised December’s net gains downward to 69,200 jobs.

Shorter-term government of Canada bond yields spiked on the huge beat, and so did the Canadian dollar. At 933 am ET, the loonie was trading at 74.83 cents US, up half a cent. The five-year government of Canada bond yield - which is influential on fixed mortgage rates - was fetching 3.289 per cent, up about 10 basis points. The yield usually closely tracks the equivalent U.S. bond yield, but this morning, the yield on its U.S. counterpart was slightly lower.

Money markets also completely priced out interest rate cuts in 2023.

As of 905 am ET, here’s how Interest rate swaps, which are based on market expectations about future rate decisions, are pricing in where the Bank of Canada overnight rate will reside over the course of the year, according to Eikon data. Prior to this morning’s 830 am ET jobs data, money markets were pricing in a reasonable chance of rate cuts by the December meeting. And prior to last Friday’s very strong U.S. employment report, a rate cut was being priced in as early as September of this year.

Meeting date Implied rate Basis points 8-Mar-23 4.5354 3.71 12-Apr-23 4.6156 11.73 7-Jun-23 4.66 16.16 12-Jul-23 4.6779 17.95 6-Sep-23 4.6646 16.62 25-Oct-23 4.6488 15.05 6-Dec-23 4.5683 7

The current overnight rate is 4.5 per cent. Money markets are still pricing in only small odds that the Bank of Canada will hike interest rates again. For its next meeting on March 8, money markets currently suggest an 85 per cent chance that the bank will hold rates steady, and a 15 per cent chance of another rate hike.

Here’s how economists are reacting:

James Orlando, senior economist with TD Economics

It was a blowout report for the Canadian labour market. The 150k jobs gain is one thing, but the fact that gains were concentrated in full-time jobs in the private sector, alongside people working more hours, makes this an even more impressive report. Although the seasonal adjustment should be called into question, the sheer size of this print points to a further boost to consumer spending and overall GDP to start the year.

Today’s report is sure to raise eyebrows at the Bank of Canada. Their conditional pause on further rate hikes is predicated on a slowing of economic growth and an easing in the labour market. The Bank won’t adjust course after one report, but it will be closely watching to see if this trend of massive job gains continues.

Andrew Grantham, CIBC Economics

The Bank of Canada’s conditional pause on interest rates was likely done partly so that policymakers didn’t feel the need to respond to any single strong data print, no matter how strong, but rather assess how the economy is faring over the course of a few months. However, that won’t stop markets reacting to today’s strong data by pricing in a greater probability of further hikes, and pricing out rate cuts.

Royce Mendes, economist with Desjardins Securities

The massive job gain looks like a clean print. We had been wondering whether weakness in January 2021 and 2022 might have caused the seasonal adjustment factor to have become a bit overzealous. However, that does not appear to have been the driving force behind today’s beat. As a result, we wouldn’t fade the market’s knee-jerk reaction to price in higher yields. While Canadian central bankers emphasised they would need an “accumulation of evidence” that the economy was not following the path laid out in their projections, today’s data is a big piece of evidence that it is not.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist, Capital Economics

The surge in employment and strong rise in hours worked in January suggest that GDP growth will be stronger than we anticipated this quarter. However, the decline in wage growth means that unexpected strength is unlikely to prompt the Bank of Canada to switch back to hiking mode.

Douglas Porter, chief economist for BMO Capital Markets

And you thought the U.S. jobs report was strong ... Canadian employment soared 150,000 in January, the largest non-pandemic monthly rise on record and a loud echo of the rollicking U.S. jobs report a week ago. Even in percentage terms, the 0.75% m/m gain is larger than anything seen in the 40 years before COVID. Clearly, a relatively mild winter helped, but the underlying jobs picture remains incredibly robust. Much of the huge increase reflects a massive advance in the underlying labour force (the participation rate jumped 3 ticks to 65.7%), as the unemployment rate was unchanged at a tight 5.0%. The big job gain was mostly in full-time positions (+121,100), so total hours worked rose at a very strong 0.8% m/m, pointing to solid GDP growth in Q1—that may be an exaggeration of the economy’s underlying strength, but it’s also pretty far from the start of a recession. The only morsel of relief for the BoC was that average hourly wages cooled a bit to 4.5% y/y (from 4.8%), although this likely reflects the composition of new jobs (heavily in retail and hospitality).

Note that actual, or non-seasonally adjusted, employment fell by 125,000 in January—prior to the pandemic, a “normal” January would see a job loss of 250,000-to-300,000 in unadjusted terms. So, evidently, there simply were far, far fewer layoffs than in a normal year at the start of 2023. Instead of an actual hiring boom, what we instead saw last month was a layoff freeze, given how hard it is to find workers in the current environment. To be clear, this is not to dismiss the strength in the headline number; the data are seasonally adjusted for a reason. It’s more to explain what the underlying story may be in this complicated backdrop.

Bottom Line: One always has to take care when reading a Canadian employment report—for example, the prior month’s huge gain was itself revised down (earlier) by more than 30,000 jobs. Still, even if there are some misgivings about the massive headline gain, the labour market is sending precisely zero signs of economic stress. For the Bank of Canada, the strong report must make them at least a tad nervous about their freshly-minted pause—we said the bar for any move would be very high, but the employment gain is pretty towering indeed. This is actually the last jobs report the Bank will see before it next decides in March, but their upcoming decisions will largely be determined by inflation, and the employment data may prove to be just loud noise, provided inflation continues to ebb.

With files from Reuters