The Canadian economy created 60,000 jobs in June, three times the Street expectation, although the unemployment rate rose and average hourly wages fell at a steeper rate than economists had anticipated.

The unemployment rate was 5.4%, compared with the estimated 5.3%, and up from May’s 5.2%.

In the U.S., 209,000 jobs were created during the month, modestly less than the Street consensus of 234,000. And May’s nonfarm payrolls was revised down to 306,000 from 339,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.6% while average hourly wages rose 4.4%, higher than the economist expectation of 4.2%.

Stock futures held relatively steady following the 0830 am ET reports. The U.S. two-year bond yield came under immediate pressure, falling back below the 5% level it catapulted to on Thursday.

Interest rate probabilities based on trading in swaps markets showed slightly better odds of a Bank of Canada quarter-point rate hike next week, at 62%, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Prior to the jobs reports, odds were pegged at 58%. Markets are also modestly pricing in higher odds of an additional rate hike later in the year.

Meanwhile, markets see a 91% chance the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again later this month, also slightly higher than what was priced into the market prior to the data.

Here’s how economists are reacting:

Royce Mendes, managing director and head of macro strategy, Desjardins Capital

While the unemployment rate did rise to 5.4% from 5.2%, a tick more than expected, that was all due to another monthly surge in the size of Canada’s working-age population. The rapidly growing labour force, which was also helped along by a rise in participation, will further ease some of the labour shortages reported by employers. That said, a growing population will also spur additional demand for goods and services in an economy that’s already running too hot. The latter point is what the central bank will likely focus on in the near-term. The only aspect of today’s jobs report that didn’t suggest that the economy’s temperature was spiking in June was the hours worked number, which suggested a more modest gain in activity than the headline jobs print. But on the whole, this was a very strong labour market update.

This pace of hiring is hardly what the Bank of Canada was expecting earlier in the year when it paused its rate hiking cycle in anticipation of a rebalancing in the labour market. The return to solid job growth in June should, therefore, lock in a second consecutive 25bp rate increase next week as central bankers scramble to tamp down the surprisingly resilient economy and resultant excess inflationary pressures.

Andrew Hunter, deputy chief US economist, Capital Economics

The 209,000 rise in U.S. non-farm payrolls in June was the weakest gain since December 2020 and suggests labour market conditions are finally beginning to ease more markedly. That said, it is unlikely to stop the Fed from hiking rates again later this month, particularly when the downward trend in wage growth appears to be stalling.

The softer headline gain, which would have been weaker without a 60,000 rise in government payrolls, reflected a sharp slowdown in jobs growth in the services sector. Wholesale, retail and transport & warehousing all shed jobs last month, while temporary help payrolls also fell, by 13,000. The only private-sector industries not to see a significant slowdown were finance, leisure and health care services. The household employment measure rose by a stronger 273,000, but that only partly reversed the sharp fall in May. Even so, with the labour force rising by a more muted 133,000 – which is little surprise given that the prime-aged participation rate is already back above pre-pandemic levels – the unemployment rate edged back down to 3.6%, from 3.7%.

Although slowing employment growth will be welcomed by Fed officials – particularly following the alarming (and seemingly misleading) surge in the ADP measure reported yesterday – that positive news will have been partly offset by the 0.4% m/m rise in average hourly earnings, with May’s gain revised up to a similar rate. With the annual rate of wage growth unchanged at 4.4%, that is still too strong to be consistent with 2% inflation and suggests a further easing in labour market conditions is still needed.

