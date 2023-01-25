The Bank of Canada increased its benchmark interest rate Wednesday by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5 per cent, while providing some significant forward guidance: it expects to hold off further rate hikes. That makes it the first major central bank to say it would pause monetary policy tightening.

The Canadian dollar and domestic bond yields fell on the news, as overall the bank’s actions were seen as a bit more dovish than expected.

Bets in the credit market are now showing increased confidence that at least one 25 basis point cut will be on the way by the end of this year, with traders expecting the bank to shift from inflation fighting to providing support to a slowing economy.

Interest rate probabilities show about 89% odds of the bank making no change to its overnight rate at its next announcement on March 8, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Money markets are pricing in slim 11% odds of another 25 basis point hike.

But following the bank’s 10 am announcement and Monetary Policy Report, credit markets started making their most aggressive bets yet that the central bank’s key lending rate will start coming down later this year. They are fully pricing in a 25 basis point cut by the Oct. 25 Bank of Canada meeting. And they are pricing in an overnight rate of 4.07% by the Dec. 6 meeting. That implies money markets are getting close to pricing in a 50 basis point cut in the overnight rate by the end of this year.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem, in a press conference, said that rate cuts aren’t yet in the cards. “It is really far too early to be talking about cuts. The pause really is designed to give us time to assess whether we’ve raised interest rates enough to get inflation all the way back to target.”

Yet, economists are also shifting their focus to a possible easing in monetary policy by the end of this year, with some suggesting it’s a strong likelihood. Here’s a snapshot of how Bay Street is reacting:

Taylor Schleich, Warren Lovely and Jocelyn Paquet, economists with National Bank

We’d been hopeful that the Bank would opt for the prudent approach and remain sidelined but in the end, a 25 bp hike was deemed to be the appropriate course of action by the Governing Council. Just as we’d noted in December, we believe the tightening to date is sufficient to bring inflation to target this year and thus, no further rate increases are needed in our view. With policy undoubtedly in restrictive territory, the Bank appears to agree. Indeed, as long as economy evolved broadly in line with today’s MPR outlook, they expect to hold the policy rate here “while it assesses the impact of the cumulative interest rate increases”. Clearly, the bar for further hikes has been raised higher. And despite marking down their inflation projection significantly, the Bank might still be surprised how quickly price pressures moderate in 2023 (in our view, all-items inflation will back to target in the second half of 2023). Of course, inflation data will still be the key determinant in future decisions but the Bank is also surely hoping to see some slack open up in the labour market in the coming months too. ... The next logical step is for the market to ramp up speculation on if/when rate cuts can be expected this year. We do think the data in the second half of the year will support modest easing but it’s not clear if the Bank is ready to concede that possibility yet.

Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist, Capital Economics

The upshot is that we remain confident that today’s hike will be the last, but there is still considerable uncertainty about when the Bank will start to loosen policy again. While our assumption continues to be that high inflation expectations and concerns about its credibility will prevent the Bank from loosening policy significantly even as the economy enters recession, we still see scope for the Bank to return its policy rate to the 2.5% midpoint of its 2% to 3% neutral range estimate by mid-2024. We suspect the Bank will begin to cut in September, a little later than July as we previously suggested. That would leave eight months between the last hike and the first cut, which is broadly in line with the historical norm.

James Orlando, director and senior economist, TD Economics

The BoC’s first meeting of 2023 looks to be the last in which it will raise its policy rate. Heading into today, the Bank had communicated that it could go either way with today’s decision - deciding between a final hike or a pause. Given the robustness of consumer spending and employment trends, the BoC clearly felt it needed this final hike to solidify the turn in economic momentum.

Looking at the Bank’s forecast, the economy is set for a consumer led slowdown, with GDP likely to “stall through the middle of 2023.” Greater conviction in this has also led the BoC to cut its inflation forecast. With the belief that the economy is on the path to price stability, the BoC can now step to the sidelines and let its restrictive policy filter through the economy. Though it does have the option to hike again should inflation prove uncooperative, we are expecting it to hold rates at this level for most of 2023, before cutting at the end of the year to drive a better balance between interest rates being too far in restrictive territory and a weakening economy.

Andrew Grantham, senior economist with CIBC Economics

The Bank of Canada hiked rates by a further 25bp today, but provided some unexpected guidance that this may be the peak for the current cycle. The 25bp increase, taking the overnight rate to 4.5%, was well anticipated by the consensus. The Bank pointed to stronger than expected growth at the end of 2022, a tight labour market and still elevated short-term inflation expectations as reasons for the policy move today. However, the statement also pointed to an easing in the 3-month rates of core inflation, and the expectation that overall inflation will come down “significantly” this year due to the energy prices, improvements in supply chains and the lagged effects of higher interest rates. Possibly because of greater confidence that inflation is easing, the Bank changed its guidance to state that if the economy evolves as it expects then the policy rate will be kept on hold at its current level, although the statement also warned that the Bank was willing to raise rates further if needed. The MPR projections for GDP growth are set at 1% this year and 1.8% in 2024, which is little changed relative to October but a bit higher than our own forecasts. Because of that, we suspect that the economy will indeed evolve in-line or even a little weaker than the Bank suspects, and that today’s hike in interest rates will indeed mark the final one of this cycle.

Royce Mendes, managing director and head of macro strategy, Desjardins

The statement now says that the Governing Council expects to hold the policy rate at its current level while it assesses the impact of past rate hikes. That likely ensures a pause in the rate hiking cycle for at least the next few months. Our forecast for the economy in 2023 is more downbeat than the one included in the Monetary Policy Report. As a result, we expect that this will be the final rate hike of this cycle.

Benjamin Reitzes, managing director, Canadian rates and macro strategist, BMO Capital Markets

While policymakers haven’t shut the door on more hikes, the bar for further tightening is quite high. It looks like a March move is off the table barring some wild data. The April policy decision will be more definitive as we’ll have a few employment and CPI reports by then. BMO’s base case remains that the BoC is on hold through the rest of 2023.

