The Bank of Canada surprised many economists and money markets by hiking its trend-setting interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday instead of a more aggressive 75 basis points.

The Canadian dollar immediately tumbled about a third of a cent on the move, although it quickly retraced those losses. Canadian bond yields - which were already softer this morning amid lower U.S. Treasury yields - sunk further. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained about 100 points upon the decision. Even global markets saw some reaction - with the S&P 500 gaining some strength after the decision and 2-year U.S. Treasury yields falling further. It’s a signal that the BoC move has raised speculation that other central banks will soon ease back on the accelerator when it comes to monetary tightening.

The bank now expects 0.9 per cent annual GDP growth next year, down from its previous estimate of 1.8 per cent. While it avoided using the word “recession,” the bank said that an economic contraction is increasingly likely.

The next Bank of Canada rate decision is scheduled for Dec. 7. Money markets are now pricing in an 82% chance of a 25 basis point hike at that time, and 10% odds that the bank will hold the rate steady, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Here’s how economists and market strategists are reacting to the move.

Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist, Capital Economics:

Today’s smaller 50 bp interest rate hike, which took the overnight rate to 3.75%, suggests that the Bank of Canada is growing confident that its actions so far will be enough to vanquish inflation although, by doing less than markets were pricing in, the Bank risks sending too dovish a message that it will eventually have to reverse.

After spending the last two months telling us that the only thing that matters for the policy outlook is core inflation, inflation expectations and the tightness of the labour market, the Bank dropped down to a 50 bp hike today – despite elevated core inflation, inflation expectations and the tightness of the labour market. That came as a surprise to forecasters, with the consensus shifting up to a 75 bp hike following the strong core CPI data last week. It is hard to see much justification for the slower pace of tightening in the Bank’s new forecasts either. Despite assuming a lower oil price than in July, the Bank still judges that inflation will be close to 3% at the end of next year and only return to 2% by the end of 2024. The Bank instead seems to be growing more concerned about the downside risks of higher interest rates – both at home and abroad – to economic activity. It sharply lowered its forecasts for US and global GDP growth to be closer to our own, although its assumption that the Canadian economy will expand by 0.9% is still much stronger than our own forecast of a moderate recession and an annual contraction of 0.3%.

While the Bank slowed the pace of its tightening, it reiterated that it still judges that “the policy interest rate will need to rise further” and said that “future rate increases will be influenced by our assessments of how tighter monetary policy is working to slow demand, how supply challenges are resolving, and how inflation and inflation expectations are responding.” At the very least, that means there is one final interest rate hike ahead, of 25 bp, to take the policy rate to 4.00% although, given the stickiness of core inflation, the terminal rate may still end up a little higher than that.

Andrew Grantham, economist with CIBC Capital Markets:

The statement and downgraded growth forecasts within the Monetary Policy report hint at an economy that is losing momentum maybe a little quicker than previously anticipated. Housing is seen to have retreated “sharply” but there was also reference to consumer and business spending softening, as well as weaker international demand. Growth forecasts of just under 1% next year and 2% in 2024 represent downgrades from where they stood previously and a near brush with recession. However, even with the weaker growth profile, the Bank stated that its preferred measures of inflation are not yet showing meaningful evidence of easing, and as such the statement still suggested that interest rates “will need to rise further”. As such, this may just represent a slightly slower path to the same peak interest rate (4.25%) that we had forecast prior to today’s smaller than anticipated 50bp hike.

James Orlando, director and senior economist with TD Economics:

The Bank of Canada has slowed the pace of rate hikes, as it pivots to a more forward-looking policy framework. Given the BoC’s expectation for stagnant growth from now through the end of 2024, the focus is on how past interest rate hikes will weigh on the economy going forward. Though the BoC is not done hiking this year, we are clearly nearing a peak in the policy rate.

With the BoC undershooting market expectations of a 75 basis-point hike today, yields are falling. The Canada 2-year yield is down nearly 20 basis points at writing, as market participants price in a lower terminal rate. Governor Macklem is on deck with his press conference and we will all be closely watching how he navigates this policy shift.

Warren Lovely & Kyle Dahms, economists with National Bank Financial:

It’s increasingly clear that rapid-fire/aggressive rate hikes are working to slow economic growth, not just in Canada and the U.S., but in other key parts of the global economy. While a recession may still be avoided in Canada, GDP growth will be stepping down appreciably, likely nearing stall speed in the first half of the 2023. With growth set to fall far below potential, financial conditions already tight and consumer/business sentiment weakening, there are risks to pushing the policy rate much further into restrictive territory. ...

If, as we expect, Canadian inflation continues to recede rapidly, the Bank may find itself with little more to do on the policy rate, beyond what we believe could be a final rate hike in December. To be clear, the Canadian dollar remains something of a monetary policy wildcard here, to the extent currency cheapness is deemed a risk to imported inflation from abroad. The Bank’s relative policy rate stance is therefore important. While the Fed is not yet done hiking, we likewise see the makings of a less aggressive posture around the turn of the year, an eventual Fed policy pivot likely to lend some support to the loonie in 2023 (and thus gradually easing currency related anxiety at the Bank).

Saying all that, it’s clear that much continues to depend on the evolution of inflation. While this may not be the last hike, it’s hopefully the last ‘jumbo’ tightening the economy is subjected to. We believe it’s time for the Bank to adopt a more data dependent stance, the time for policy rate fine-tuning now upon us. So let us see what the data bring.

Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities:

The fact that core inflation hasn’t slowed, inflation expectations remain elevated and demand is still outrunning supply, the Bank could have easily justified a larger rate hike. That said, the risk of such an aggressive move apparently outweighed the reward. As we’ve long said, the Canadian central bank needed to pivot before its U.S. counterpart as a result of the interest-rate sensitivity of the Canadian economy.

Benjamin Reitzes, managing director, Canadian rates & macro strategist, with Bank of Montreal:

There’s no debating that 50 bps is still an aggressive move, but the Bank’s decision not to deliver what the market was anticipating was driven by a meaningful downgrade to the economic outlook. The latter is expected to dampen inflation pressures sufficiently, prompting today’s smaller move.

Interestingly, there were no specific comments about the Canadian dollar despite Macklem’s recent musings on the currency. The statement just had one sentence on the US$’s global inflationary impact. Clearly the Bank isn’t that concerned about the C$’s inflationary impact at the moment. Perhaps rightly so, as the C$ quickly shook off initial weakness after the smaller-than-expected hike.

The Bank of Canada surprised markets, but a weakening economic backdrop suggests this ultimately could be the right move. Unfortunately, inflation is still red-hot and has shown no real signs of cooling yet. That’s the fine balance the BoC is trying to achieve, threading the needle of taming inflation while not putting too much pressure on the economy. Today’s decision puts a bit more emphasis on the economy. Hopefully that doesn’t come back to haunt them in 2023 if inflation remains stickier than expected.

Robert McLister, mortgage broker and Globe and Mail columnist:

David Rosenberg, founder of Rosenberg Research and Globe and Mail columnist:

Ted Dixon, co-founder of INK Research and Globe and Mail columnist:

