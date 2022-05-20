Falling lumber prices and broad market weakness have been helping to drag down Interfor Corp. IFP-T stock this month. For example, the stock fell 9.9 per cent on May 18. That left the shares trading at a trailing 12-months price-to-earnings of less than 3. Some insiders are seeing the market storm as a buying opportunity. On May 16, chief financial officer Richard Pozzebon bought 16,180 shares at prices ranging from $33.00 to $33.51. Later on May 18, senior vice-president Eric Larouche bought 2,000 shares at $32.10.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

