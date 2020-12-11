Intertape Polymer Group directors are buying as stock jumps

Packaging firm Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T) stock was stuck below $17.50 until third-quarter results were released on Nov. 12. It has subsequently jumped more than 50 per cent in the past month and set five-year highs in the past week. Meanwhile, the company is boosting 2020 capital expenditures, betting there will be no turning back from the trend to more online shopping accelerated by the pandemic. Some insiders also are betting on the no-turning-back trade with a pair of directors spending a combined $170,988 buying shares following the Q3 news.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
