Investing for Eeyores: A money manager’s case for caution

The End of Indexing is a horrible title for a book, but you can see why British money manager Niels Jensen chose it. It’s considerably catchier than his real point – which is why stock markets are headed for an extended patch of dismal results ahead.

Give Mr. Jensen full credit for choosing such a downbeat message. Most investment books promise to transform you into a millionaire. His book is about why it’s going to become increasingly difficult to eke out even respectable returns. Think of it as Investing for Eeyores.

Mr. Jensen delivers his depressing insights with panache. He blames the unimpressive investing outlook on six trends, ranging from the mass retirement of baby boomers to the death of fossil fuels. Other culprits include the rise of the East, the declining spending power of the middle classes, the end of the debt supercycle and the supposed tendency of total wealth to come back to its historical proportion of the underlying economy.

Of these trends, the most inarguable is the impact of aging populations. Workforces are barely growing in size, or even shrinking, in many countries as baby boomers retire. This poses a huge challenge for policy makers because any economy’s growth is the product of hours worked multiplied by productivity gains. In all probability, then, the drastic slowdown in labour force growth implies much slower economic growth ahead.

Also worrisome is the declining spending power of middle-class citizens across the developed world. “Their income growth in the 1988-2008 period was negative and, even more remarkably, it was lower than that of the world’s poorest,” Mr. Jensen says. This is a direct reflection of the increasing share of national income that goes to capital rather than workers. You can blame the shift on technology, globalization or low interest rates, but the trend is unmistakable.

Not all of Mr. Jensen’s trends are quite so clear cut. He argues, for instance, that oil and other fossil fuels are headed for oblivion as new reserves become more expensive to find and exploit. To his way of thinking, “deteriorating productivity in oil-producing countries leads to more capital stock tied up for every barrel of oil produced, which again leads to lower GDP growth – not only in oil-producing countries, but everywhere.”

Really? For all the angst over peak oil in recent decades, the world continues to be plentifully supplied with the stuff. Even if you buy the notion that oil will become increasingly scarce, it’s not clear to this reviewer whether that’s a signal to get in or out of the sector. And, of course, there’s the potential for alternative sources of energy, ranging from solar to fusion power, which Mr. Jensen acknowledges, but admits to considerable uncertainty about.

Mr. Jensen is also unsatisfying on the topic of how to navigate the future he sees. He argues that plain-vanilla investments in stocks and bonds are poised to disappoint. In the scenario he sketches, index investors will experience dismal payoffs, far below the returns they’ve generated over the past generation. But is that really a reason to desert indexing, as his book’s title suggests? What Mr. Jensen doesn’t emphasize is that most of the actively managed fund industry will produce even worse returns, because it too will be reaping the market’s grim harvest, while simultaneously charging its unitholders much larger fees than index funds.

The only real hope that Mr. Jensen puts forward is the notion of factor investing, which focuses on buying stocks with characteristics that have historically generated decent returns, uncorrelated to the broad market. For instance, small stocks have sometimes done much better than their larger counterparts. Value stocks have also shown a propensity for higher payoffs.

Such strategies certainly bear examination. Keep in mind, though, that the payoff from any single factor is highly variable. Value stocks, for instance, have recently been in an extended funk. Small stocks also no longer seem like such a sure bet. Rather than pinning all your hopes on factor investing, you may want to cherish Mr. Jensen’s book for what it is −an unusually thorough examination of the case for caution.

