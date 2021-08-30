 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Investor bullishness ‘resting on shaky foundations’: Citi

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Citi U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich argued that “[Wall] Street’s bullishness is resting on a shaky foundation.”

“Sentiment remains extended, valuations are stretched and various headwinds are coming up including more persistent inflation (due to labor and supply chain disruptions), corporate taxation, profit margin pressures and Fed tapering. These issues are known to investors but may not be discounted. There is a discernible complacency with many clients being reluctantly fully invested since buyers have stepped in and hence 200 days without any meaningful backups. Our experience says to be concerned when everyone appears to not be that worried”

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi: “Bullishness is resting on a shaky foundation”' – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

CIBC analyst Jacob Bout discussed the investment implications of domestic drought conditions.

“Though a smaller crop is positive for crop prices, it could have a negative impact on Canadian farmer sentiment, [agricultural] equipment demand, and Canadian crop exports (relevant for the Canadian rails). Within our coverage, Canada represents ~12% of NTR [Nutrien], ~6% of MOS [Mosaic], and ~20% of AFN [Ag Growth International] sales (note, we are restricted on CERV). That said, NTR, AFN and MOS are all globally diversified and have large U.S. operations; the risk of a smaller Canadian crop should be mitigated as the majority of the corn belt has received ample rains”.

Weak equipment demand seems like the most noteworthy implication for Canadian investors.

" @SBarlow_ROB CIBC: Investment implications of Canadian drought conditions” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson correctly predicted the strength of the market’s early rally after March 2020, and then accurately forecasted a shift to higher quality stocks and a mid-cycle backdrop earlier in 2021. He now sounds less sure about what’s next,

“US equity markets have followed the script of changing narratives. Cyclicals and small caps led the charge earlier in the year as the market contemplated the distribution of vaccines and a reopening of the economy, in line with our early cycle stage recovery narrative. In mid-March we pivoted to a new narrative, labeling it the ‘mid-cycle transition’ — the period when markets contemplate the peak rate of change in growth and policy. At that time, we downgraded small caps after an historic run and recommended investors upgrade portfolios by buying quality. Since then, the MSCI quality index has outperformed small caps by 22%, a 60% annualized rate… We see 2 distinctly different paths of fire or ice. On one hand, we could see a continued strong economy and inflation drive the Fed to tighten policy, which would lead to higher interest rates and lower equity valuations. Here you want to own cyclicals and avoid expensive long-duration growth stocks. In the other scenario, the payback in demand and weakening consumer confidence leads to a materially softer growth outcome than the consensus currently expects. Here, you want to own defensives.”

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: “fire and ice” - two potential market scenarios ahead” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin, in a point related to Mr. Levkovich’s above, noted bullishness in terms of hedge fund and mutual fund portfolio allocations.

“Despite recent underperformance, both mutual funds and hedge funds remain heavily invested in equities. Mutual fund cash allocation as a percent of AUM sits at a record low of 1.6% vs. historical average of 2.5%. Data from GSPrime Services show that while gross and net leverage among hedge funds have declined in recent weeks, leverage still remains elevated relative to history (Exhibit 1). Gross leverage ranks at the 92ndpercentile since 2016 and net leverage ranks at the 89thpercentile. In addition, short interest for the S&P 500 and all sectors sit near record low levels.”

These aggressive allocations probably won’t be a huge problem as long as fund inflows continue at high levels, however.

" @SBarlow_ROB GS: HF leverage/MF equity allocations very high’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: " Martin Short Plays Bit by Bit” – (extended interview) New York Culture

Tweet of the Day: " @JavierBlas EUROPE’S ENERGY CRUNCH: Unstoppable, natural gas, electricity and CO2 prices in Europe are setting new highs today. Triple-digit electricity prices are becoming common across Europe. One example (chart below): Spanish day-ahead electricity prices soaring to nearly €125 per MWh” – (chart) Twitter

Read most recent letters to the editor.

