Investors applaud Ritchie Bros.’s Europe deal, but analysts aren’t so enthusiastic

Investors in industrial equipment marketplace Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. are hoping the stock will start to regain lost ground after the company announced an acquisition to expand its international footprint and further capitalize on the expected global economic recovery.
Burnaby, B.C.-based Ritchie Bros., the world’s largest heavy equipment auctioneer, announced late Sunday a deal to buy Ireland-based Euro Auctions — a smaller global equipment seller — for US$1.08 billion in cash.
In an interview, Ritchie Bros. chief executive officer Ann Fandozzi called it a “scale play in Europe,” which will also improve its digital services and inventory management systems that have become critical since the pandemic started.
And while the industry has been held back by a tight supply environment due to low inventory levels and supply chain setbacks amid the pandemic, Ms. Fandozzi is confident more equipment will come to market soon. She also points to massive infrastructure spending plans, including in the U.S. — which accounts for about half of the company’s revenues — as future catalysts for the company.
“We know the stimulus is coming for infrastructure [and] that’s only going to up the ante on the entire size of the prize, giving us a lot of confidence into what’s ahead,” she said, adding that’s why the company just increased its quarterly dividend by 14 per cent to 25 cents per share.
Ritchie Bros. shares closed up 1.6 per cent on Monday to US$59.21 on the New York Stock Exchange and up 2 per cent to $74.55 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. However, the stock is still down about 25 per cent from its all-time highs reached in November.
The shares surged at that time, alongside other so-called “recovery stocks,” amid news about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout that helped companies start planning their reopenings. “As the economy was reopening, companies like Ritchie Bros. benefited… because they were able to do deals and saw increased demand for their equipment overall,” said Brooke Thackray, a research analyst with Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. He says many cyclical companies like Ritchie Bros. have since pulled back as investors wait to see how quickly the recovery will happen.
Meantime, analysts had mixed reactions to the Ritchie Bros. acquisition. Baird Equity Research analyst Craig Kennison, who has an “outperform” rating (similar to buy) and US$70 price target on the stock, said he likes how the addition of Euro Auctions will expand the company’s presence in places like the UK and Europe.
However, he suggested it was highly priced: “Good deals do not come cheap,” he wrote in a note, saying Ritchie Bros. is paying about 18.8 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) before synergies. “For context, Ritchie Bros. closed Friday trading near 18 times 2021 EBITDA.”
Raymond James analyst Bryan Fast, who has a “market perform” recommendation (similar to hold) and US$63 on the stock, said Euro Auctions is “a way for Ritchie Bros. to accelerate growth and continue to build scale.” While Euro Auctions is a smaller company, he notes its gross transaction value is growing “at a relatively faster pace.”
National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev increased his price target to US$65 from US$62 on Monday but maintained his “sector perform” rating (similar to hold), stating that he’s “not chasing the shares.” “We view the deal as marginally accretive to our forecasts and [management’s] conference call [on Monday] reaffirmed our thoughts that the tightness of the used equipment market is very much still with us,” he wrote in a note.
William Blair analyst Lawrence De Maria downgraded the stock to “market perform” (similar to hold), from “outperform” (similar to buy), following the stock’s initial 5-per-cent boost early Monday’s deal news and following weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings reported Friday.
Ritchie Bros. reported revenue of US$396.4-million for the quarter ended June 30, up 2 per cent from a year earlier but below expectations of US$420-million according to S&P Capital IQ estimates. Net income rose 15 per cent year-over-year to US$60.7-million, while earnings per share increased 12 per cent to 55 cents US per share. Analysts were expecting earnings to come in at 61 cents US per share.
“Ritchie has gone from a great year during the height of COVID with a sensible, long-term strategic plan, to an underperformer with limited visibility,” Mr. De Maria wrote in a note, adding that investors have been “urging” the company for more information on its outlook, “but only with limited success, and we sense [and] share a growing frustration.” Ms. Fandozzi says the company historically hasn’t provided quarterly guidance — choosing three-to-five-year outlooks instead — because the business can sometimes be “lumpy” and that “can be misleading if you look at it on a quarterly basis.” She points to the current supply chain issues, where manufacturers are having issues getting new equipment out into the marketplace because of chip shortages and other issues.
“As a result, you can’t get a new piece of equipment; you’re definitely not going to part with the old piece of equipment,” she says. “It’s not a great environment when you have a low supply chain environment, but it’s out of our control. And it’s a point in time.”
She’s confident the company will experience longer-term benefits when the supply chain issues are resolved and once infrastructure spending kicks into high gear, “which is only going to mean additional goodness for us.”
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.