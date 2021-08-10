Investors applaud Ritchie Bros.’s Europe deal, but analysts aren’t so enthusiastic

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Investors applaud Ritchie Bros.’s Europe deal, but analysts aren’t so enthusiastic

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Investors in industrial equipment marketplace Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. are hoping the stock will start to regain lost ground after the company announced an acquisition to expand its international footprint and further capitalize on the expected global economic recovery.

Burnaby, B.C.-based Ritchie Bros., the world’s largest heavy equipment auctioneer, announced late Sunday a deal to buy Ireland-based Euro Auctions — a smaller global equipment seller — for US$1.08 billion in cash.

In an interview, Ritchie Bros. chief executive officer Ann Fandozzi called it a “scale play in Europe,” which will also improve its digital services and inventory management systems that have become critical since the pandemic started.

Story continues below advertisement

And while the industry has been held back by a tight supply environment due to low inventory levels and supply chain setbacks amid the pandemic, Ms. Fandozzi is confident more equipment will come to market soon. She also points to massive infrastructure spending plans, including in the U.S. — which accounts for about half of the company’s revenues — as future catalysts for the company.

“We know the stimulus is coming for infrastructure [and] that’s only going to up the ante on the entire size of the prize, giving us a lot of confidence into what’s ahead,” she said, adding that’s why the company just increased its quarterly dividend by 14 per cent to 25 cents per share.

Ritchie Bros. shares closed up 1.6 per cent on Monday to US$59.21 on the New York Stock Exchange and up 2 per cent to $74.55 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. However, the stock is still down about 25 per cent from its all-time highs reached in November.

The shares surged at that time, alongside other so-called “recovery stocks,” amid news about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout that helped companies start planning their reopenings. “As the economy was reopening, companies like Ritchie Bros. benefited… because they were able to do deals and saw increased demand for their equipment overall,” said Brooke Thackray, a research analyst with Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. He says many cyclical companies like Ritchie Bros. have since pulled back as investors wait to see how quickly the recovery will happen.

Meantime, analysts had mixed reactions to the Ritchie Bros. acquisition. Baird Equity Research analyst Craig Kennison, who has an “outperform” rating (similar to buy) and US$70 price target on the stock, said he likes how the addition of Euro Auctions will expand the company’s presence in places like the UK and Europe.

However, he suggested it was highly priced: “Good deals do not come cheap,” he wrote in a note, saying Ritchie Bros. is paying about 18.8 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) before synergies. “For context, Ritchie Bros. closed Friday trading near 18 times 2021 EBITDA.”

Raymond James analyst Bryan Fast, who has a “market perform” recommendation (similar to hold) and US$63 on the stock, said Euro Auctions is “a way for Ritchie Bros. to accelerate growth and continue to build scale.” While Euro Auctions is a smaller company, he notes its gross transaction value is growing “at a relatively faster pace.”

Story continues below advertisement

National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev increased his price target to US$65 from US$62 on Monday but maintained his “sector perform” rating (similar to hold), stating that he’s “not chasing the shares.” “We view the deal as marginally accretive to our forecasts and [management’s] conference call [on Monday] reaffirmed our thoughts that the tightness of the used equipment market is very much still with us,” he wrote in a note.

William Blair analyst Lawrence De Maria downgraded the stock to “market perform” (similar to hold), from “outperform” (similar to buy), following the stock’s initial 5-per-cent boost early Monday’s deal news and following weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings reported Friday.

Ritchie Bros. reported revenue of US$396.4-million for the quarter ended June 30, up 2 per cent from a year earlier but below expectations of US$420-million according to S&P Capital IQ estimates. Net income rose 15 per cent year-over-year to US$60.7-million, while earnings per share increased 12 per cent to 55 cents US per share. Analysts were expecting earnings to come in at 61 cents US per share.

“Ritchie has gone from a great year during the height of COVID with a sensible, long-term strategic plan, to an underperformer with limited visibility,” Mr. De Maria wrote in a note, adding that investors have been “urging” the company for more information on its outlook, “but only with limited success, and we sense [and] share a growing frustration.” Ms. Fandozzi says the company historically hasn’t provided quarterly guidance — choosing three-to-five-year outlooks instead — because the business can sometimes be “lumpy” and that “can be misleading if you look at it on a quarterly basis.” She points to the current supply chain issues, where manufacturers are having issues getting new equipment out into the marketplace because of chip shortages and other issues.

“As a result, you can’t get a new piece of equipment; you’re definitely not going to part with the old piece of equipment,” she says. “It’s not a great environment when you have a low supply chain environment, but it’s out of our control. And it’s a point in time.”

She’s confident the company will experience longer-term benefits when the supply chain issues are resolved and once infrastructure spending kicks into high gear, “which is only going to mean additional goodness for us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies