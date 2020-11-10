Investors can ‘expect continued strength in Railroads, Capital Goods, and Consumer Services’: Citi

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
I’m at a bit of a loss this morning because there’s only one market story – the potential effects of a workable COVID-19 vaccine on asset prices – and everybody’s covering it all at once.
I provided some initial thoughts yesterday in the free-to-read Globe Investor newsletter under the heading “Potential vaccine creates new market leaders”
Citi U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich argued that Monday’s market action validates an investor shift to value stocks (my emphasis),
“The impact [of the vaccine news] has been witnessed in rapid fashion, with the investment community adding/ reducing holdings in a very logical way. As 2021 rolls in, we anticipate evidence to support the value buckets given easy year-over-year sales and earnings comparisons … Tech stocks have a more challenged backdrop with rising bond yields. As we have shown in prior notes, the 10-year yield has affected the relative performance upside for the Nasdaq versus the S&P 500 or the Russell 2000, thereby indicating that any upward moves hurt the places that the Street crowded into due to the health crisis … Repositioning portfolios look to be causing sharp stock price reactions, with mall REITs surging, for instance, alongside airlines, and WFH beneficiaries getting hammered. The ferocious moves underscore how congested certain trades were, as many investors seemed to think that they could not lose money in these “winners” and could not fathom why they would ever want to own a cyclical company. Yet, one could expect some continued strength in areas such as Railroads, Capital Goods, and Consumer Services given what we assume to be meaningful under-ownership. We are less convinced that the Energy and Banks pops are as sustainable.”
"@SBarlow_ROB Best post-vaccine note I’ve seen so far is from Levkovich. “The value trade and small cap opportunity appears to be validated” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Turning to the Canadian job market, BMO has some relatively good news,
“Good news from Canada’s labour market, as 79% of the jobs lost during the lows of the pandemic have been recovered as of October … Two resource-driven provinces find themselves on opposite sides of the national line. Alberta’s labour market continues to struggle with a relatively high case count and low oil prices and has recovered 72% of jobs lost during the depths of the pandemic. Meantime, Newfoundland and Labrador claims its place at the top of the rankings with a whopping 97% of jobs recovered”
"@SBarlow_ROB BMO: “Good news from Canada’s labour market, as 79% of the jobs lost during the lows of the pandemic have been recovered as of October” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
I’m going to have to explicate this further somewhere but the distinct possibility of higher bond yields is a key indicator for investors to watch. The higher yields go, the more tech stocks should underperform at the expense of economically sensitive sectors.
CIBC’s interest rate strategist Ian Pollick discussed these and other concerns in a Monday report,
“The 3m rolling stock-bond correlation has been declining since June, keeping pace with the 3m change in GoC 10yr yields. As interest-rates rise, equity markets are contending with higher discount rates. While the basis of the news today is unequivocally growth and inflation positive, there are limitations that must be respected . Those limitations include the ability of the stock market - and credit markets - to absorb higher borrowing costs today, without a commensurate and immediate improvement in the economic environment until some period in the future. Ultimately, that timing mismatch is what should limit the pace of acceleration.”
The summary here is that higher rates will hurt stocks prices everywhere profit growth is not improving quickly. The indexes may struggle as market leadership shifts from the tech stocks that dominate benchmark performance to cyclical stocks playing catch-up. There might be a dead spot coming up.
" @SBarlow_ROB good note from CM’s rate strategist Pollick re: “the ability of the stock market - and credit markets - to absorb higher borrowing costs today, without a commensurate and immediate improvement in the economic environment” – (research excerpt) Twitter
“@TheStalwart Heading for another day of rotation. Dow futures up. NASDAQ down” – Twitter
“Jim Cramer expects a ‘multiday sell-off’ in stay-at-home plays” – CNBC
***
Diversion: “Clash of consoles: New PlayStation and Xbox enter $150 billion games arena - fight!” – Reuters
Tweet of the Day:
CASHIN: Pfizer vaccine “supersedes all previous market action. .. its development is a completely new vaccine procedure .. in which you just dial up the RNA of the virus involved .. if so, we moved 100s of years ahead in vaccine development and possibly all medical treatment.” pic.twitter.com/qSi1TcOe70— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) November 9, 2020
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.