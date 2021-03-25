 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Investors endure ‘the worst kind of market sell-off’

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Michael Batnick, director of research at New York-based Ritholtz Wealth management, wrote The Worst Kind of Sell-off , a piece about the pain of market rotations that I wish I’d written myself,

“It’s never fun to see your portfolio lose value, but some times are more painful than others … The S&P 500 is only 2% off its all-time high, but some names are getting absolutely torpedoed… What I’m about to say won’t take away the pain if you’re heavily invested in these growth names, but maybe you can use some context. Every big winner gets crushed from time to time. Every single one. Take a look at Apple. It’s one of if not the greatest stocks of all-time. It got cut in half 6 times … Not every stock is Apple. In fact, more often than not, they’re Research in Motion or Nokia.”

Story continues below advertisement

The stocks getting hit hardest are some of the fastest-growing, most widely-held stocks. This includes Shopify Inc., Canada’s greatest recent technology success story. Even passive investors are getting hit by this, as the popular stocks have become big weightings within their respective indices.

“The Worst Type of Sell-Off” – Batnick, Irrelevant Investor

“@SBarlow_ROB From a great post by @michaelbatnick “The Worst Kind of Selloff”” – (excerpt, chart) Twitter

***

Scotiabank foreign exchange strategist Shaun Osborne is bullish on the loonie (my emphasis),

“Beyond an earlier reduction in its pace of QE, we also expect the Bank of Canada to be among the first major central banks to begin raising rates — due in great part to a faster return to on-target inflation. We anticipate that the BoC’s first 25bps hike will arrive in the final quarter of 2022, compared to the Fed which will first move in Q1-23 according to our latest forecasts. The BoE may also hike late next year, but it is expected to only slowly increase rates … Despite a new pandemic wave and a possible stalling of commodity price gains, the combination of the BoC’s tapering and rate increases on the horizon should see the CAD outperform through the remainder of 2021 as it extends its yield advantage over most of its advanced currency peers.”

“@SBarlow_ROB BNS is bullish on CAD " – (research excerpt) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

BMO economist Robert Kavcic continues coverage of the red-hot Canadian housing market by noting that the culprit for declining affordability might be the obvious,

“Calls are now growing wider and louder for some form of policy intervention in Canadian housing—namely on the tax front. To that point, there are various macroprudential tools available, each with their own pros and cons … At the end of the day, however, this falls on interest rates. Ultra-low mortgage rates and BoC guidance that they won’t be moving up are pure fuel for an already-strong market. Recall that it was two BoC rate cuts in 2015 that initially set a well-behaved market off to the frothy 2016/17 highs. And, while provincial tax measures helped break the strength in TO and Van, it was the BoC moving back to tightening that helped change the psychology. To be clear, we’re not forecasting BoC rate hikes until 2023. But if policymakers are serious about calming housing, this is the clearest solution that will change the psychology (and temper the market) in a hurry…”

“@SBarlow_ROB “Home Prices: Maybe the Simplest Answer is the Right One” (BMO)” – (research excerpt, chart) Twitter

***

Newsletter: “The end of the 40-year bull market in bonds” - Globe Investor

Story continues below advertisement

Diversion: “The Crime of Refusing Vaccination” – (podcast) The Atlantic

Tweet of the Day:

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies