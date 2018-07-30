Investors flee tech stocks amid correction fears

Open this photo in gallery A news ticker in Times Square displays a headline about Facebook's stock decline on July 26, 2018 in New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Investors punished the world’s most famous tech stocks again on Monday, raising concerns that recent stumbles by Netflix Inc. and Facebook Inc. could signal wider tumult in the sector that for years has propelled Wall Street higher.

The selling spree spared none of the “FAANG” stocks, which also include Amazon.com Inc. and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. as well as Apple Inc., which is poised to release results Tuesday after markets close.

The spreading doubts around these tech icons suggest that investors are losing faith in the FAANGs' ability to expand their businesses at the same pace as they have in the past. Facebook missed analysts’ targets last week and downgraded its growth expectations, leading to a spectacular plunge in its share price. Netflix also fell short of expectations earlier in the month.

In contrast, both Amazon and Alphabet surpassed forecasts, but given the FAANG’s lush valuations and the general threat of rising interest rates, a growing number of investors seem to see this as a good time to get out of the sector. After more than a year of big price gains in the tech sector, many FAANG shareholders are sitting on big profits.

Netflix and Facebook fell 5.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively, on Monday. Amazon, Alphabet and Apple were all down as much as 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Twitter Inc. – not large enough to join the elite group, but a harbinger of sentiment toward social media – fell more than 8 per cent Monday after disappointing the market Friday with its user numbers.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Index posted its third consecutive loss of more than 1 per cent for the first time in three years.

The ugly numbers are stoking talk of whether the market is at a tipping point, in which investors will pull away from a long-successful momentum bet on nearly endless growth in users at the big technology companies.

“There's a lot of money and speculation piled into the FAANG stocks, and now that money is coming out,” said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial Services in New York. “It’s money coming out of a crowded trade.”

Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston, saw the sell-off as the signal of a wider shift in sentiment. “You’re seeing a change in leadership in the market, and that’s the underlying story here. Energy, financials, materials and industrials are the early leaders.”

In some cases, the problems reflect the sky-high expectations built up around the FAANGs – expectations that were nearly impossible to meet.

Netflix’s share price had doubled so far this year, but the stock reeled after the streaming service announced on July 16 that new-subscriber numbers fell short of expectations. Its share price is now down more than 20 per cent from its July highs.

Prior to the announcement, the company’s forward price-to-earnings ratio had topped 120, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, suggesting investors believed Netflix, with roughly 130 million global users, was still very much in growth mode. The decline has knocked Netflix’s P/E down to “just” 100, still more than five times the valuation of the broad market.

Facebook showed slowing user growth in in the second quarter, with flat or sequential numbers in the United States and Europe. It was the company’s first full reporting period after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which revealed user data had been acquired by outside firms and used for political purposes.

Facebook’s management, however, added to the concerns by forecasting smaller profit margins and declining revenue-growth figures in coming quarters. The shares had rocketed to record highs prior to the report, as investors shrugged off these possibilities. The revelations, however, knocked more than 20 per cent off the stock price, creating a one-day decrease of US$119-billion in market value, the biggest one-day vaporization of value in stock market history.

The influence of the FAANGs is hard to overstate. Through July 11 – the Friday before the Netflix earnings – the five stocks had contributed nearly half of the S&P 500’s 5.86-per-cent return. The value-weighted index puts more emphasis on the returns of bigger companies, and with Apple, Google and Amazon all racing toward a US$1-trillion market capitalization, their returns had driven the index.

It works the other way, too, however: With Facebook’s reversal and Netflix’s decline playing a significant role, the S&P 500 has lost a full percentage point of returns in just more than two weeks.

Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said the tech sector is showing signs of “exhaustion” after months of outperformance and wrote in a note on Monday, “the selling has just begun and this correction will be the biggest since the one we experienced in February.”

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg