BMO chief strategist Brian Belski sounded a note of caution on domestic financials,

“A More Selective Approach to Financials … While we remain overweight the Financials sector in Canada, owing to strong relative value, stable and consistent dividend growth, and modest growth expectations, we are shifting to a more discerning approach within the sector. Indeed, the sharp rise in interest rates, persistent inflation, and rising recession risk heading into 2023 all point to a more selective approach, particularly within lending institutions. Although our work suggests periods of rising interest rates are broadly positive for the sector’s price performance, the macro challenges of elevated consumer debt levels could lead to meaningful fundamental headwinds within the sector in our opinion, particularly if Canada and the global economy move into a recession. Be that as it may, we continue to believe this sector has some of the best-managed companies in Canada that are well-positioned to handle high levels of interest rates. As such, we remain overweight Canadian Financials and prefer companies with diversified balance sheets, strong US platforms, and modest expectations — especially within the banks. Additionally, we believe insurance companies offer strong relative value, even versus other financials, and could outperform the sector near term.”

Frustratingly, Mr. Belksi did not mention any specific stock names to highlight how to put his advice to work in portfolios. I interpret his comments as favouring the strongest balance sheets.

BMO’s bank analyst Sohrab Movahedi has overweight ratings on National Bank of Canada (NA-T), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T) and Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T).

BofA Securities’ analysis of their client activity uncovered some interesting risk-tolerant behaviour,

“Last week, during which the S&P 500 was +4.7%, clients were net buyers of US equities for the sixth straight week, with inflows into both stocks and ETFs. Buying was led by hedge fund clients; private clients were also buyers (for the fourth straight week). Institutional clients sold equities after buying for two weeks … Over the last three weeks, inflows into single stocks (as a % of S&P 500 mkt. cap) were in the 99th percentile of history since ‘08 and two standard deviations above average, and still in the 92nd percentile excluding corp. client buybacks … Clients bought stocks across seven of the 11 GICS sectors last week, led by Tech (fifth week of inflows), Health Care, and Communication Services (eighth week of inflows). Financials and Energy stocks saw the largest outflows.”

Investors fishing for the bottom in technology by buying individual stocks is not generally a good sign for the near term – sentiment is not usually this bullish at bottoms.

Chinese economic growth has been responsible for an outsized portion of global GDP growth for decades but, as Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie notes, sentiment towards the country is deteriorating,

“Global investors are re-appraising China’s country risk-profile following the Communist party’s congress that ended on Sunday. U.S. ETFs tracking Chinese shares suffered heavy declined yesterday as investors dumped Chinese equities. For instance, the iShares MSCI China (MCHI) ended almost 10% lower, while the Invesco Golden Dragon ETF (PGJ) dropped 14%, closing at its lowest level since 2013. On top of well-known headwinds in the real estate sector and the zero-Covid policy, the harsh rhetoric against the West casts a cloud on the long-term economic relationship. The added pledge to regulate wealth likely won’t help to boost sluggish growth and appease investors’ concern… 2022 GDP growth forecasts have been trimmed all year. While Q3 GDP growth rebounded to a two-year high of +3.9% (QOQ), the pace of expansion is still well off the official target of 5%+, with soft domestic demand (September retail sales stand at their lowest levels in nearly 30 years ex-Covid disruptions)… money has been flowing out of EM/China stocks for most of 2022″

This is also clearly not good news for commodity demand despite the recent rally in the sector.

