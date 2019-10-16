Investors need to ‘dust off the fire extinguishers’ for their portfolios

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
I’ve probably learned more about markets from former Merrill Lynch chief quantitative strategist Richard Bernstein than anyone else. Now the head of the company he founded, RB Advisors, Mr. Bernstein’s latest research report (free to read on the corporate website) urges investors to “dust off the fire extinguishers” for their portfolios as risks rise,
“Investors seem to be following the historical precedent and are becoming increasingly bullish despite a deterioration in underlying fundamentals. With that in mind, it seems prudent to dust off the fire extinguishers… Investors often assume their portfolios are diversified, however, asset classes that might provide significant portfolio diversification in one period might be quite ineffective in another … Ignoring the smoke alarm #1: analysts seem unaware of deteriorating profits.”
The eight-page report is worth reading in its entirety for context.
Bloomberg reports that “Canada’s real estate market is in full recovery mode,” but BMO economist Robert Kavcic believes that the housing market stimulus from lower borrowing costs is played out for now,
“Canadian 5-yr fixed mortgage rates plunged by roughly 100 bps from the turn of the year to recent lows. This was a major factor driving the rebound in national housing activity. Now, longer-term bond yields have backed up alongside some favourable global developments. As a result, the housing market is probably squeezing out the last of this stimulus.”
Where technology companies are concerned, privacy issues are entirely legitimate and need to be dealt with. That said, the intensity of the anti-technology sentiment during Tuesday’s U.S. Democratic candidate debate surprised me.
Is anti-tech sentiment widespread enough to push Elizabeth Warren into the White House?
A break-up of large technology companies would have obvious and significant effects on global markets.
The headline says it all here: “A fortune lies in Canada’s oil sands. Many voters want to leave it there,”
“Current polls suggest a close race, with Trudeau’s Liberals set to lose their majority. That raises the prospect of a minority Liberal government with the even more environmentally minded Green Party and New Democratic Party—“a nightmare” outcome for oil sands advocates like Picard, but arguably one in tune with voters in large parts of Canada. [Green Party leader Elizabeth] May characterizes the election as a referendum on climate, representing Canada’s last chance to help fight global warming.”
