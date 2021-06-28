Investors not to blame for Canada’s housing bubble: CIBC

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld is not convinced that institutional investors are driving home prices higher in “Are Investors to Blame for Housing Inflation? ,
“Our prior research found that Toronto area rents provide slim or even negative net cash flows to leveraged investors. Capital gains must therefore be their motivation, and climbing prices could be read by some as a sign of more to come … Where a property is bought and then rented, the impacts on prices are not as clear cut. If we have developers who are looking to get cash out quickly from a large lump sum investment, and investors seeking long term cash flows on smaller upfront investments, that can facilitate the new construction that helps keep rents affordable … it just isn’t clear that one can draw a cause and effect line from investor purchases to high housing costs for Canadians. Instead, the more likely central culprit is the combination of population growth, low interest rates, and rising incomes that have boosted demand and the ability to pay for residential space, while various structural barriers have prevented the supply of new units from keeping pace.”
" Are Investors to Blame for Housing Inflation?” – CIBC Economics
Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin covered three ‘what if?’ scenarios in his Weekly Kickstart report, beginning with what happens if inflation pressure is not transitory, and rates and prices continue higher,
“Our economists’ baseline forecast assumes that the recent surge in inflation will prove transitory and core CPI will decline to 2.3% next year from the most recent print of 3.8%... Higher inflation than we expect would boost sales but weigh on corporate profit margins. Inflation has been positively correlated with sales but negatively correlated with margins… Persistently high inflation would also represent a headwind to valuation multiples. Elevated inflation would likely lead to more Fed tightening than we now expect, raising rates and reducing equity valuations. Our economists believe the Fed will announce in December that tapering will begin in early 2022 … Elevated inflation would boost the relative performance of stocks with high pricing power. The performance of high (GSXUSHGM) vs. low (GSXULVGM) pricing power stocks has been volatile in recent weeks alongside shifting investor views on inflation risk. At the sector level, high inflation has historically corresponded with the outperformance of the Health Care, Energy, Real Estate, and Consumer Staples sectors.”
“@SBarlow_ROB Kostin”: What if inflation does not prove transitory?” – (research excerpt) Twitter
BMO chief equity strategist Brian Belski has a modest official target for the TSX for the remainder of the year but sees risks firmly to the upside,
“We recently raised our 2021 price target to 20,500 for the S&P/TSX, which represents a moderate 1.4% gain from June 24 close after a solid 16.0% return year-to-date. Yes, the risks to this target are still balanced to the upside, in our opinion... the US will likely remain the key engine of global growth on epic stimulus measures and the gradual re-opening of the North American economy, which we believe is still in the early to midstages of recovery. Given the strong cross-border relationship, this will continue to be a tailwind for Canadian equities … We also believe analysts have been reluctant to factor in a more optimistic scenario and have been merely chasing a faster-than-expected recovery leaving room for further positive surprises for earnings and the market in general. Furthermore, cautious corporations have continued to sit on cash and cashflow, and only recently have started to increase corporate actions like dividend growth, share buybacks and M&A. As such, we believe the TSX is likely to continue to set new all-time highs in the second half of 2021”
" @SBarlow_ROB BMO’s Belski: Why the TSX will continue to hit new highs in 2021″ – (research excerpt) Twitter
