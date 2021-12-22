Algoma Steel Group Inc. shares have dropped more than 20 per cent since the steel maker’s return to the public market two months ago, but some investors see it as a buying opportunity amid the global push for a greener economy.

Shares of the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., steel producer closed at US$9.40 on Wednesday, down about 22 per cent since they started trading at US$12 per share on the Nasdaq Stock Market on Oct. 20. Algoma also trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange but at a much lower volume.

Algoma signed a deal in May to be acquired by a U.S. special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with a plan to take the steel maker public. The SPAC transaction with Legato Merger Corp. was executed at US$10 per share. (SPACs raise money from public investors, then use the funds to go hunting for acquisition targets.)

For some Canadian investors, the drop in Algoma’s stock price is an opportunity to invest in a homegrown steel producer with a strong balance sheet and a recyclable product used in infrastructure, such as wind turbines that are crucial to developing the low-carbon economy.

The company is also working to transform its operation from one that uses a traditional carbon-emitting blast furnace to electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking, which will lower its carbon footprint and make it more attractive to the rapidly growing number of environmentally minded investors.

Algoma’s transformation to EAF “will translate to higher volumes, lower costs, and an improved environmental profile,” BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst David Gagliano wrote in a Dec. 7 note when initiating coverage of Algoma with an “outperform” rating and US$17 price target.

Mr. Gagliano, the only analyst covering the stock, said the $700-million EAF project is expected to boost the company’s steelmaking capacity by about a third as well as cut capital and operating costs and reduce Algoma’s emissions by about 70 per cent.

The new facility is expected to be fully operational in early 2024. The project will be funded by US$300-million in proceeds from the recent public offering combined with $220-million in financing from the Canada Infrastructure Bank and $200-million from Canada’s Net Zero Accelerator, a government-backed fund supporting green initiatives.

“In our view, Algoma is positioned to fully fund its EAF transformation while also returning cash to shareholders,” he wrote.

A risk for the company is its reliance on one blast furnace for hot metal production, which is “significantly more concentrated than its peers, in turn raising ongoing production execution risk,” the analyst noted.

Also, the company’s results are sensitive to commodity prices, particularly hot-rolled coil (HRC) and plate prices, which he noted are “highly volatile and well-above historical averages currently.” The price of HRC, used in cars and home appliances and which represents about 70 per cent of Algoma’s business, peaked above US$1,900 per ton in the fall and is currently trading around US$1,500.

There are also risks with the construction and operational transition of its EAF project and electricity sourcing, the analyst said, but added “we believe positives outweigh the primary headwinds... .”

Algoma chief executive officer Michael McQuade said the company has been actively reducing its debt and describes the EAF transition as a “critical” investment that will drive sales and create additional long-term value for shareholders.

In an interview, Mr. McQuade said the company’s value proposition is its strong balance sheet, ability to boost production and sustainable growth that he believes can sustain commodity price volatility.

“As a low-cost producer, you can flourish where others may not,” he said.

Its revenue for the fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30 was $1.01-billion, up 168 per cent from $377-million a year ago. Net income was $288.2-million, compared with a net loss of $60-million in the previous year.

Mr. McQuade is also bullish on the steel sector, citing industry tariffs and consolidation in the past couple of years that has slowed down supply, growing demand as the economy starts to recover, and the push for infrastructure in the new low-carbon economy. Most of the company’s products are sold in the United States and Canada, with some in Mexico.

Jerome Hass, portfolio manager at Lightwater Partners, started buying the stock in the summer when it was listed as Legato, in anticipation of its relisting as Algoma in Toronto and New York.

In a recent interview, Mr. Hass said he missed the opportunity to buy rival Stelco Holdings Inc. when it went public four years ago and watched it go “from strength to strength.” Stelco shares have more than doubled since its IPO in late 2017.

He said Algoma’s valuation is “very cheap” compared with its industry peers and he believes the company is well-established and well-positioned to grow.

He noted that Algoma currently trades at 0.7 times enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EV/EBITDA). By comparison, Stelco trades at 1.7 times and U.S.-based Nucor Corp. at 4.8 times.

His firm has a target price of US$20, based on a valuation of 2.0 times EV/EBITDA.

It also estimates that Algoma will end 2021 with $600-million in cash, which is roughly 44 per cent of its current market capitalization.

Mr. Hass also believes Algoma’s “shareholder-friendly” management team will use the cash to repurchase shares in a secondary offering from the pre-IPO institutional shareholders of Algoma. Such a move would follow similar actions from other industry peers such as Stelco.

“We believe this is the best use of capital given the extreme undervaluation of the shares,” Mr. Hass said.

There are risks, especially given that Algoma is still new to the markets and hasn’t yet garnered much analyst and investor attention, Mr. Hass said. Still, he’s staying long on the stock while shorting other steel-company names that he won’t mention specifically.

“Even short-term, I think it’s worth holding this one,” Mr. Hass said of Algoma.

