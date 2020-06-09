 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Why Wednesday will be a critical day in determining the next stage of this stock market rally

Ian McGugan
The U.S. Federal Reserve building is set against a blue sky amid the coronavirus pandemic in Washington, on May 1, 2020.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The next stage of this stock market rally will hinge on what the U.S. Federal Reserve has to say on Wednesday.

The world’s most powerful central bank will deliver its first economic forecasts in six months at the end of its regular two-day meeting. Investors will be searching for clues about its “dovishness” – that is, its willingness to keep interest rates ultralow and inject additional stimulus – as they debate how much further stocks may have to rise.

“There is a real risk of a June 2013-type taper tantrum with rates and longer-term yields accelerating if the Fed is not resolutely dovish,” Krishna Guha and Ernie Tedeschi of Evercore ISI wrote in a note.

Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer at Guggenheim Partners, says it would not surprise him if the Fed, which has already delivered epic amounts of support, rolled out additional stimulus measures to reassure the market.

The most likely stimulus measure, Mr. Minerd wrote in a note, would be extended forward guidance, which is a central banker’s way of saying the Fed would swear to keep interest rates low for a long time to come.

The challenge the Fed faces in this regard is that the market is already pricing in short-term rates close to zero for much of the next five years. To move markets, the Fed would probably have to get unusually aggressive and make a conditional promise – for instance, vowing to keep its key Fed funds rate close to zero until inflation exceeds 2 per cent on average over a five-year period.

Given the non-existent level of inflation at the moment, such a vow would suggest that investors can expect ultralow short-term rates to be a fixture of the economy for many years to come. At least in theory, that assurance would help fuel borrowing and economic activity.

Of course, those ultralow rates would also raise the question of why any sane investor would want to hold the soaring amount of debt that Washington is now issuing. “The ability to attract enough capital to finance a multitrillion-dollar deficit at current interest rates is limited,” Mr. Minerd dryly notes.

To ease the funding pressure, the Fed is likely to also unveil yet another quantitative-easing (QE) program at some point soon, he says.

As with previous rounds of QE, the Fed would create money to buy government bonds. The key difference is that Mr. Minerd expects a new program to be larger than any previous round of QE in terms of monthly purchases of government bonds. “It will take at least [US]$2-trillion in asset purchases per year just to fund the Treasury,” he estimates.

The likely need for such enormous stimulus is a sign of just how deeply the U.S. economy has been rocked by the pandemic. Investors will be watching the Fed carefully on Wednesday to gauge its level of concern about what remains to be done.

Share prices in Canada and the United States are already assuming things will turn out well. While the S&P 500 and S&P/TSX Composite Index lost some ground on Tuesday, shares have soared over the past two months, clawing back much of what they lost in the pandemic panic.

Couple the equity rebound with much better than expected unemployment numbers in both Canada and the U.S. last week, and bulls can tell a convincing story of an economy that is bouncing back from the deepest downturn in decades.

On the other hand, declaring victory over the novel coronavirus appears premature.

The number of new infections around the world has jumped higher, Eric Lascelles of RBC Global Asset Management notes. Health authorities are reporting as many as 130,000 new cases a day, up from 80,000 a day in mid-May.

Meanwhile, unemployment continues to hover at double-digit levels in both Canada and the U.S. and most economists agree that it will not return to its prepandemic lows for several years.

“The wider economic picture is still gloomy,” analysts at hedge fund operator Man Group write. They call the recovery in share prices “deeply odd.” Maybe the Fed will be able to shed some new light on this confusing picture.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

