 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Investors should buy risk assets, ‘deflation winners’ in preparation for market melt-up: Merrill Lynch

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Top Links

Investors should buy risk assets, ‘deflation winners’ in preparation for market melt-up: Merrill Lynch

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson believes markets are range-bound, and he remains cautious,

“Testing the top of our range leaves us cautious rather than bullish. While we have been wrong on the magnitude of the impact of the Fed's pivot and the velocity of the YTD rerate, it doesn't change our broader call for a multi-year trading range of 2400 - 3000 for the S&P. With valuations at the high end of fair value and continued conviction that earnings estimates still need to be lowered , we would avoid betting on a melt up. An "insurance cut" by the Fed is a potential blind spot, but not a call we are ready to make. The high beat rate this earnings season is not getting us excited given how much estimates were previously lowered. We see a sequential increase in negative operating leverage - earnings growth is decelerating more than sales growth – as companies deal with rising labor costs, inventories, and mean reversion of above trend capex.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB MS' Wilson: SPX still rangebound, EPS estimates to trend lower” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Merrill Lynch strategist Michael Hartnett, contrary to Morgan Stanley, believes there will be a market melt-up led by technology stocks and lower-rated credit.

For Mr. Hartnett, the signal for mid-term market peak will be a weakening in the US dollar,

“Risk assets to rise led by “deflation winners” of credit, tech, US, all likely funded via profit-taking in EM; US$ appreciation signalling easing of global financial conditions hence global equities outside US will also likely remain bid; but only once dollar appreciation ends in late-Q2 (gold & tech will be the tells) will combination of equity inflows, global growth upside surprises & rising bond yields trigger “big top” of Wall St., in our view”

“@SBarlow_ROB ML is firmly in the melt-up camp:” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

The Financial Times turned its attention to Canadian politics, and not in a positive way,

“But experts say Mr Trudeau’s balancing act between pipelines and the environment has largely failed. The issue now threatens the survival of his Liberal government as it seeks re-election in October… A lot of people wondered how these two things made sense together, because you’re sucking and blowing at the same time,” said Chris Ragan, an economist and chair of Canada’s Ecofiscal Commission… “The carbon tax has become a very important cudgel for conservative politicians and Justin Trudeau is public enemy number one,” said Shachi Kurl, executive director of the Angus Reid Institute polling firm. “It exhorts voters who are angry over these issues, particularly those aged 55 plus, and we know they have a higher propensity to vote.”

“Trudeau loses grip in pipelines balancing act” – Financial Times (paywall)

***

Citi strategist Robert Buckland uses a proprietary “bear market checklist” to predict longer-term equity market tops. The good news is that very few of the conditions are there for a sustained downturn but, at the same time, some signs of cycle-ending euphoria are becoming apparent,

“Market participants have called this “the most miserable bull market ever”. We would be more worried if they stop saying that … Maybe, at last, we are entering the last phase of this bull market. Rising share prices finally suck in significant inflows so pushing up valuations and attracting more IPO sellers. CEOs get more bullish, which drives higher M&A and capex. Then the BMC would start hauling up the red flags.’ “

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB ... some signs of euphoria are appearing” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Tweet of the Day:

Diversion: “The Tragic Consequences of the NHL’s Science Denial” – The Atlantic (video)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter