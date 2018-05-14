Investors should prepare for ‘less pleasant’ market backdrop with ‘shrinking pie’ of returns

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Prominent Godman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius warned investors to expect a “less pleasant” market environment because ‘the pie is shrinking’,

“Although growth is strong, corporate earnings have been on a tear, and both inflation and interest rates remain historically low, all of these tailwinds are abating at the margin. Perhaps more fundamentally, if financial conditions need to tighten to limit the overshoot of full employment, this is likely to mean a downward price adjustment for a weighted average of government bonds, corporate credit, and equities. Effectively, the overall size of the pie is set to shrink, and in that environment it will get harder to generate good risk-adjusted returns for all but the savviest investors.”

This was written with the U.S. economy in mind, but slowing growth and higher rates would also be a feature domestically.

“Goldman: “Environment for investors is less pleasant than last year”” – Calculated Risk

White House trade sanctions all-but euthanized Chinese electronics firm ZTE, but recent signs point to reconciliation,

’U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to help ZTE Corp “get back into business, fast” after a U.S. ban crippled the Chinese technology company … “There have been some very serious issues raised in terms of the trade relationship between the U.S. and China, and then they’ve had this quite sudden about-turn on this particular company, and it simply raises questions as to what the underlying policy is,” said Alastair George, chief strategist at Edison Investment Research.”

“World stocks head higher on hopes of thawing trade tensions” – Reuters

“Easy does it” – Reuters BreakingViews

OPEC declared the global oil glut more or less over and pledged to “support oil market stability.” These noises both imply increased production from member nations, likely in response to potential loss of supply from Iran if trade sanctions are implemented,

“A global oil glut has been virtually eliminated, according to OPEC figures, thanks in part to an OPEC-led supply cut deal in place since January 2017 and fast-rising global demand… “OPEC, as always, stands ready to support oil market stability, together with non-OPEC oil producing nations participating in the Declaration of Cooperation,” OPEC said.”

“OPEC says global oil surplus virtually eliminated” – Report on Business

“@JKempEnergy BAKER HUGHES U.S. rig count rose +13 to 1,045 last week (oil rigs +10 to 844, gas rigs +3 to 199). Rig count is highest since Mar 2015” – (chart) Twitter

“Oil steady near multi-year highs as U.S. drilling rises” - Reuters

“Oil stays below $71, with OPEC suggesting it can offset any shortfall from Iran sanctions” – Bloomberg

A fun one from FT Alphaville, who objected to Noriel Roubini’s characterization of the Flintstones’ monetary system in his article trashing cryptocurrencies,

“Clam shells are subdivisory units of the sand dollar (1), which commonly trades for goods and services either in the form of a flower-like token (2) or a paper bill that closely resembles the US dollar (3). The Flintstones franchise gives a clear and consistent representation of a fiat monetary system where shells and sand dollars themselves have no intrinsic or representative value (4), but exist within a sophisticated economy that includes a banking system (6), a shadow banking system (7) and an insurance system (8). Clams function as the system’s standardised, centralised, universally accepted, frictionless, low latency and fully fungible stores of value (5).”

“Stop getting The Flintstones wrong” – FT Alphaville (free with registration)

Tweet of the Day:

I dunno, man, looks to me like capitalism's doing a pretty good job of kicking world hunger's ass. pic.twitter.com/gVvhyFYWMC — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) May 14, 2018

Diversion: “This self-heating jacket uses A.I. to adjust to your optimal temperature” – CNBC