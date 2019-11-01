Investors sour on Fairfax as stock losses pile up

The ugly investment numbers in Fairfax Financial Holdings Inc.'s latest quarterly report help explain why investors are sour on legendary investor Prem Watsa, with the company’s shares as much out of favour as they were in the financial crisis.
Fairfax said Thursday it posted third-quarter investment losses of US$96.7 million, a far cry from gains of more than US$1.1 billion it recorded in the first two quarters of the year. The declines in its stock portfolio blunted net income, which came in at US$68.6 million, down from US$106.2 million in 2018′s third quarter.
Some of the company’s best-known names were at fault:
Fairfax’s nearly 47 million shares in Blackberry Ltd. decreased in value by more than US$100 million, as the company’s shares dropped by 30 per cent in three months.
A position in steelmaker Stelco fell by nearly 40 per cent, or about US$60 million in the quarter. And Calgary’s Ensign Energy Services Inc. fell by more than 25 per cent, trimming about US$15 million from Fairfax’s portfolio.
Fairfax doesn’t record quarterly changes in its 30 million shares of Resolute Forest Products due to accounting rules, but its position lost more than US$75 million in the third quarter as the stock fell 35 per cent, plus another 23 per cent, or, US$33 million, in October after its dreary earnings released Thursday.
Blackberry is Fairfax’s biggest equity holding, while Stelco and Ensign are among the top 10. Fairfax owns more than 20 per cent of Resolute, which puts the company among Fairfax’s 10 biggest “associated investments.”
Fairfax is not just a stock-investing vehicle, by any means: Its bond portfolio, at US$16 billion, is roughly three times the size of Fairfax’s equity investments. And the visible failures in the quarter obscured a solid performance at the company’s insurance operations, Fairfax’s primary cash generator. The company said that even with two natural disasters in the quarter – a hurricane in North America and a typhoon in Japan – it took in more insurance premiums than it paid out in claims.
Paul Holden of CIBC World Markets Inc. says investors are paying outsized attention to the declines in Fairfax’s stocks. “Fairfax owns a global portfolio of equities, but the Canadian names in particular get undue attention, particularly large, high-profile ones like BlackBerry. They know Fairfax has been a significant supporter of Blackberry, but haven’t made any money on it.”
Heading into Thursday’s after-market earnings report, Fairfax shares were trading near 52-week lows. Its share price was around 0.9 times the book value of the company’s balance sheet, a standard metric for evaluating financial companies. The last time Fairfax’s price-to-book value averaged 0.9 for a quarter, it was the depth of the financial crisis in 2009.
Mr. Watsa, who founded Fairfax in 1986 and whose musings at the company’s annual meetings are gobbled up by value investors, emphasizes that the company is investing with a decades-long horizon, not a quarterly one. Yet Thursday’s results may not turn the company’s valuation around in the near term.
The investment losses outpaced Mr. Holden’s expectations, and Fairfax said its book value per share was US$462.98, below the estimates of Mr. Holden and Scotia Capital analyst Phil Hardie.
Mr. Hardie said last week, before earnings were released, that there’s “limited visibility” into how and when Fairfax will have a “turnaround in investment performance," so any gains in Fairfax stock in the coming year will likely be muted.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.