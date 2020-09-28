 Skip to main content
Is a comeback in the cards for low-volatility funds?

Tim ShufeltInvestment Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

Pedestrians make their way past the eCentral building, centre, in midtown Toronto on Sept. 24, 2020.

Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Lost in the pandemic is one of the best shortcuts in investing.

For nearly a decade, low-volatility investing has consistently delivered returns equal to the market or better, and with considerably less risk attached.

But most low-volatility funds were poorly positioned for the unique market conditions brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, and are trailing the broader market as a result.

For a trade predicated in part on relative stability in unstable times, this poor showing is a big deviation from well-established market patterns.

“This is the first time it really hasn’t worked,” Jean Masson, a managing director at TD Asset Management, said in a phone interview. Mr. Masson oversees several low-volatility funds.

But, he added, “markets can normalize even in the midst of the pandemic.” The past few weeks have brought early signs of a low-volatility comeback.

In other words, don’t be too quick to write off what has become known as the “low-volatility anomaly.”

One of the first principles of investing is the trade-off between risk and return – targeting higher returns generally requires accepting more risk.

Low-volatility funds seemed to ignore that rule.

They were first launched in the years immediately after the global financial crisis, when memories of heavy losses were still fresh. By focusing on stocks with less sensitivity to market movements, these funds can act as portfolio stabilizers. It was something of an unexpected perk when they also proved capable of keeping pace with, if not beating, the overall stock market.

The biggest of these products listed in Canada is the BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (ZLB), which has $2.5-billion in assets under management. Since the fund launched in 2011, it generated average annual total returns of 13.7 per cent, up until the end of January.

Over that time, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has posted an average annual total return of close to 8 per cent.

U.S. and global low-volatility strategies saw the same success by simply avoiding the most erratic and sensitive stocks on the market.

One of the ways this approach works so well is that it tends to reduce exposure to trouble spots before they erupt, said Daniel Straus, director of ETF research and strategy at National Bank Financial Inc.

Prior to the collapse of oil prices in 2014-15, for example, early signs of rising volatility caused many “low-vol” funds to reduce exposure to Canadian energy stocks.

“However, this ‘trouble-spot avoidance’ feature may not be helping in current market conditions,” Mr. Straus said in an e-mail. “The coronavirus selloff has affected all corners of the market and the economy, and there may be few places to hide.”

The only major pockets of defensiveness in pandemic-era stock markets have been technology and health care. Since these generally qualify as high-volatility sectors, low-volatility funds tend not to own much of them.

One sector prized by low-volatility fund managers, on the other hand, is real estate, whose reliable income streams and dividends lend it strong defensive characteristics, in normal circumstances.

But the real estate sector has become a key pressure point in the pandemic. Concerns over rent delinquency, office vacancy and migration out of downtown cores has weighed heavily on Canadian real estate investment trusts.

For a listing such as RioCan REIT (REI-UN), which has a portfolio of shopping centres and mixed-use developments, mostly in Ontario, the pandemic brought a thundering end to almost a decade of extraordinary stability.

RioCan’s share price fell by 55 per cent in about a month, beginning in late February, and has hardly rebounded since.

Those kinds of losses across the REIT sector have proven a drag that low-volatility funds have not been able to recover elsewhere.

The BMO ETF is trading about 12 per cent off its February peak, while the S&P/TSX Composite Index is down by 9 per cent over the same period. Canadian-focused low-volatility products from iShares and Invesco are nursing losses of 15 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.

TSX-listed funds targeting low-volatility U.S. equities, meanwhile, are badly trailing the broader U.S. stock market. The same goes for global low-volatility funds offered in Canada. Around the world, the pandemic has undermined low-volatility mandates.

So far in September, however, the pendulum has swung back in other direction, slightly. As tech stocks have come under pressure, low-volatility funds have broadly held their ground – a modest return to form.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
