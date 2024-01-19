Rarely are there past research reports that continue to be relevant month after month, but The 2019 Intern’s Guide To Macro’s Influence On Equity Markets by then UBS strategist Francois Trahan (who subsequently founded Trahan Macro Research) is one of them. With recent market conditions consistently driven by macroeconomic data – specifically inflation-related numbers of late – the findings laid out by Mr. Trahan, and one chart in particular, remain invaluable.

Mr. Trahan emphasizes that even though developed world economies are services-oriented, manufacturing data provides more effective equity market indicators. This is because manufacturing activity is more sensitive to changes in the market cycle. As an extension of this, the most forward-looking component of the U.S. Purchasing Managers’ Index Manufacturing survey, new orders, has historically provided an effective indicator of S&P 500 Index returns.

The accompanying chart compares the PMI Manufacturing survey new orders (a reading of 50 indicates no month-over-month change, above 50 an increase) with year-over-year change of the S&P 500.

The long-term connection between the two series is clear on the chart and confirmed by correlation calculations. A clear disconnect is apparent at the end of the chart, with the 24 per cent year-over-year return for the S&P 500 well above where manufacturing new orders data implies the return should be.

The COVID-19 pandemic provides a potential explanation for the divergence. Early in the pandemic, demand for manufactured goods was high while quarantines crushed most services industries. The end of lockdowns saw a recovery in services spending while manufacturing activity slowed.

History suggests that the divergence will eventually close and, as always, there are three ways that can occur: the top line moves lower to the bottom line, the bottom line moves up to the top line or some combination of the two.

Investors will be hoping for a recovery in new orders to close the disconnect because otherwise the year-over-year returns from U.S. equities are set to decline. The current divergence makes it important for investors to follow the monthly new orders data, which can be found on the Institute for Supply Management website.

Scott Barlow is a market strategist for The Globe and Mail