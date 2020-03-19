 Skip to main content
Is time to time buy stocks?

Jennifer Dowty
With stocks sinking, a buying opportunity is emerging for longer-term investors.

In February, the S&P/TSX composite index rallied to an all-time high. Fast forward one month, the TSX is down over 30 per cent, a figure that can change significantly by the hour.

The downdraft has been swift and indiscriminate with every sector in the S&P/TSX composite index experiencing double-digit losses over the past month, led by the energy sector.

Sellers have dominated the market, including investors taking profits off the table, sales caused by margin calls, automated algorithmic trading and short selling. Meanwhile, given the uncertainties caused by COVID-19, buyers have remained on the sidelines, and rightfully so.

Sentiment is extremely negative with the timeline, severity and length of the economic impact stemming from this pandemic still unknown. Information is changing rapidly, which is causing markets to remain volatile, leading to extreme intra-day market moves that have caused circuit breakers to be triggered.

During my days as an equities portfolio manager, one of the first lessons I learned was not to catch a falling knife.

It’s better to wait for the markets to stabilize and risk missing the initial snapback rather than accumulating positions too soon for two reasons.

First, markets tend to overshoot. Cheap stocks can get cheaper. Keep in mind, this is the first pandemic in the social media era, and, while information is readily available, fear is able to spread easily.

Second, ripple effects may rock the markets. Emerging news of bankruptcies, a credit crunch, and unemployment may place further pressure on stocks. Meanwhile, the price of oil price is collapsing, putting financial pressure on energy companies. In addition, a concern is that there could be a re-escalation of coronavirus cases once restrictions and lockdowns are removed.

As a leading international shipper of goods, FedEx Corp.’s shipping activity is a good barometer of global trade and economic conditions.

On March 17, the company reported its quarterly financial results and, on the earnings call, president Raj Subramaniam discussed the resumption in activity in China, “FedEx flew 246 flights in and out of China just last week, which is aligned with our normal flight schedule and over the past couple of weeks, our flights have been full, and we have registered record load factors intra-Asia, especially with our hub in Guangzhou”.

Could the resumption of business activity while the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide set us up for a second wave of cases? We simply don’t know.

Yet, there is hope against the fight of this health pandemic. Researchers are working tirelessly to develop a treatment and future vaccine against this novel coronavirus.

Markets are anticipatory, and when signs appear that the number of new cases is falling, stock markets may finally be able to stabilize. As long as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise at an increasing rate, markets will continue to be volatile.

For investors with a longer-term investment horizon, buying opportunities are emerging.

For millennials, this market mayhem is becoming a golden opportunity to plant seeds in selective stocks for future financial success. Unfortunately, while the decline in stock values has been rapid, the time needed to recover these all of these losses will likely take time.

So when do investors pull the trigger and buy stocks?

Here’s the bottom line. A good practice is to wait until there is a string of consecutive up days in the market, potentially signally that aggressive selling activity is exhausted. Since the S&P/TSX composite index peaked on Feb. 20, we have not experienced two consecutive days of market gains.

When purchasing stocks, invest with a staggered approach, and not all at once, since it’s impossible to time a market bottom.

