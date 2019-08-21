 Skip to main content

Inside the Market It’s grim in the energy sector, but this company is worth owning

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

It’s grim in the energy sector, but this company is worth owning

Gordon Pape
Gordon Pape
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

A Keyera Corp. propane bullet

BECQ - BPI

These are dark days for Canada’s energy sector. Low prices for oil and natural gas and lack of significant progress on new pipeline capacity have hit share prices hard.

As of the close on Aug. 16, the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index was showing a one-year loss of 37 per cent, and it continues to trend down.

But amidst all the carnage, there are a few energy stocks that are still worth owning. One of them is Keyera Corp. (KEY-T), which is not a component of the Energy sub-index.

Story continues below advertisement

Keyera is a mid-stream energy company that services oil and gas producers in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its activities include natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering and processing, iso-octane production and sales, fractionation, storage, transportation, logistics, and marketing services. It also provides diluent logistics services for oil sands customers. It owns a network of over 4,000 kilometres of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants. The company operates mainly in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan region of Alberta.

Given the problems in the energy industry, the company’s strong second-quarter results came as a pleasant surprise. Earnings were almost double those of the same period a year ago.

Keyera said profit in the quarter was $219.4-million ($1.03 per share), a significant increase from $106.8-million (52 cents a share) in the same period last year. For the first half of the year, earnings were $253.2-million ($1.19 per share), up from $194.5-million (94 cents per share) in 2018.

The improvement was due largely to the contribution of the Marketing segment, which delivered an operating margin of $117-million, compared to $74-million last year. The company said the results were largely due to a higher contribution from sales of iso-octane (a hydrocarbon).

Distributable cash flow was $144-million (67 cents per share), down from $156-million (75 cents per share) last year. The company said this was “due to the timing of maintenance capital and higher current income taxes”.

Keyera increased its dividend for the ninth year in a row, by 7 per cent to 16 cents a month ($1.92 per year). That brought the forward yield to 5.9 per cent. Dividend increases are rare in the energy sector these days and a sign that the company is prospering even in difficult times.

The question is can it continue? The payout ratio in the first half of the year, based on distributable cash flow and a lower dividend, was 76 per cent, compared to 56 per cent the year before.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the company was upbeat in its message to shareholders, saying: “Our midstream services remain in high demand and our capital projects are on schedule and on budget. Favourable market fundamentals are supporting higher fractionation fees and iso-octane margins that are expected to extend into the first quarter of 2020.”

There are not a lot of energy stocks that I like these days but Keyera’s yield is attractive, and RBC Dominic Securities has a $41 target on the share price. The shares closed on Tuesday at $32.63.

Consult your financial adviser before making any decision.

Gordon Pape is Editor and Publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter