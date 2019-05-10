 Skip to main content

'It's simple.' Markets will track dividends 13% higher in next two years

‘It’s simple.’ Markets will track dividends 13% higher in next two years

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Market activity reached true heights of absurdity Friday morning.

If a decade ago someone had told me that global equities would be Twitter-dependent, on Donald Trump’s account no less, my next call would be to the mental health authorities for either them or myself.

At about 8:00 a.m. ET, Mr. Trump tweeted that there was “no hurry” to complete trade negotiations with China. Equity futures then fell sharply, and the president then deleted the tweet.

At time of writing, S&P 500 futures indicate a 20-point drop at the open.

“Trump, in tweet storm, says 'no need to rush' with China trade deal” – CNBC

“China vows to strike back as Trump’s tariff hike on Chinese goods takes effect” – Report on Business

“Trump unleashes higher tariffs on China as trade war intensifies” – BNN Bloomberg

“China has overestimated Trump’s desperation to do a deal” – Financial Times (paywall)

“US upping the ante but China ‘still has trade war cards it can play’” – South China Morning Post

“@C_Barraud 🇨🇳 #CHINA APRIL RETAIL PASSENGER VEHICLE SALES -16.6% ON YEAR: PCA – BBG *CHINA CAR SALES FALL FOR 11TH STRAIGHT MONTH, PCA SAYS” – Twitter

**

Citi strategist Robert Buckland argued that global markets will follow dividend growth 13 per cent higher in the next 24 months,

“Over the next two years, global equities will track dividends 13% higher if their close relationship holds and consensus dividend forecasts are right. Japan and the UK currently offer the best returns according to our simple dividend-driven model… Global equities are up 7%pa since 2010 because global dividends are up around 7%pa since 2010. Accordingly, the MSCI AC World index trailing dividend yield (DY) has traded in a narrow 90bp range around its 2.5% average. That is where it is right now.”

“@SBarlow_ROB C: "It's simple - markets track dividends" (13% higher in next 24 months)’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

**

BMO economists noted an improvement in domestic trade data Thursday, but are not encouraged by the first quarter numbers in total,

“On a volume basis, exports were up 2.8%, and imports rose 1.2%. That wraps up trade for Q1 and it wasn’t pretty. For all of Q1, exports plunged 7.3% a.r., while imports jumped 9.6% a.r., suggesting that net exports weighed very heavily on Q1 GDP. While the quarter ended on a positive note, Q1 trade was nothing short of horrific from a growth perspective. Don’t be surprised to see Q1 GDP estimates downgraded after this report, we’ll be reviewing ours.’

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: "While the quarter ended on a positive note, Q1 trade was nothing short of horrific from a growth perspective" – (research excerpt) Twitter

“Energy sector gains in March may signal economic rebound” – Parkinson, Report on Business

***

Tweet of the day:

Diversion: “Here’s Why Airplane Boarding Got So Ridiculous” – Barro, NY Magazine

