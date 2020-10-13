 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
Just$1.99
per week for first 24 weeks
Give thanks for independent journalismSupport The Globe and Mail.
Give thanks for independent journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

‘It’s Time to Get Long Energy’: Scotiabank strategist

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank commodity strategist Michael Loewen’s new client presentation is entitled “It’s Time to Get Long Energy,”

“The macro setup for energy is once again bullish; we believe we are at the beginning another upward cycle … Short-term tactical recommendation: [Long] Henry Hub exposure into the winter: North American natural gas markets have been under pressure, exemplified by Henry Hub contracts reaching twenty-year lows in H1/20. As demand shrunk, particularly in the industrial sector, and LNG export cargoes were curtailed, volumes wound up in bloating local inventories. Fundamentals have noticeably shifted into the autumn. With lower liquids drilling activity, associated volumes have dropped. Local demand is slowly picking up and LNG send-out volumes are expected to return to pre-COVID levels by November. All of these fundamentals, coupled with seasonally stronger demand due to normal weather could significantly draw down on inventories into the winter, thereby supporting higher pricing into the summer as well … Longer-term recommendation: [Long] benchmark WTI/Brent crude oil throughout next year. Global balances are currently under-supplied as a result of OPEC+ supply caps and sharply lower U.S. shale activity. As long as WTI remains in the low/mid-$40′s bbl range, shale E&Ps are unlikely to pick up new rigs, rather they will complete their DUC inventory in the attempt to keep production levels relatively flat and to pay down outstanding debt. Consequently, there will be a tipping point where under-supplied balances have drawn enough inventories to incentivize higher market prices and allow for OPEC+ to lift/soften supply caps.”

Story continues below advertisement

Scotia’s energy analyst Jason Bouvier has outperform ratings on Canadian Natural Resources, Enerplus Corp., Freehold Resources Ltd., and PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

“@SBarlow_ROB BNS: It’s time To Get Long Energy” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“Oil rebounds as strong China trade data offsets supply concern” – Reuters

***

Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson remains bullish on the global recovery and thus his “Fresh Money Buy List” slants towards cyclical sectors, particularly financial and materials.

The featured stocks from the list in his most recent report are Ally Financial Inc., Citizens Financial Corp., Walt Disney Corp., Humana Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Linde PLC, Mastercard Inc., PVH Corp., S&P Global Inc. and T-Mobil U.S. Inc.,

“@SBarlow_ROB MS’s Wilson: Fresh Money Buy List” – (table) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

While Morgan Stanley is adamantly optimistic about the global economy, Bank of America global economist Michael Hartnett is becoming more skeptical (my emphasis),

“Four countries stand out in how they flooded the household sector with support. The US and Canada boosted DPI by about 10%, marking by far the biggest increase in the history of their data. Beyond the sheer size of the stimulus, what stands out is how weak these economies were anyway. For example, compare the US to the Euro Area. Over the two quarters US GDP fell only 4.2 pp less than Europe (-10.1% versus -14.3%) even though the growth in disposable income was 12.7 pp greater … We see downside risks—to varying degrees—in all of these countries, but for different reasons … In our view, the US is the most vulnerable. Korea, Canada and Australia continue to do a much better job of containing the virus. Moreover, their governments seem to be able to move forward with fiscal action as needed… We worry that the still high savings in the US is held by the healthiest households... most of the [U.S.] stimulus was designed to provide very short-term support”

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: downside risk to growth for Europe, U.S.” – (research excerpt) Twitter

See also: “@SBarlow_ROB Barclays: “the US economy is downshifting to a slower recovery phase”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Diversion: “Waiting For A Star To Fall: A Tribute to 80′s Entertainment” – The Vintage Tribute (video)

Tweet of the day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies