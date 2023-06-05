Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman thinks it’s too early to get bullish on Canadian banks,

“As we leave Q2 reporting our key message to investors is that despite better-than-expected underlying consumer credit metrics, better-than-expected jobs numbers (in the U.S.), and material downward revisions to EPS estimates this earnings season it still too early to get positive on the banks. The reality is that this credit cycle is still in the early innings/first period/first quarter – whatever your favorite sports analogy it is still not the time to go overweight the sector. With consensus sector EPS estimates falling 3 per cent in F23 and 2 per cent in F24 over earnings season, it really is loan loss provisions that will take bank earnings estimates lower from here. For anyone who is comfortable with a soft-landing scenario the Canadian banks do present a very good buying opportunity, but we believe that credit risk is elevated, especially with rates expectations continuing to climb. As a result we reiterate our sector call of lifecos over banks, and within banks we highlight defense, with TD at top of list given its fortress balance sheet.”

Goldman Sachs released a new list of recommendations called Conviction List - Directors’ Cut,

“We introduce a new investment list highlighting a selection of fundamental Buy-rated U.S. stocks across the Goldman Sachs Americas Global Investment Research department — sourced from our US research analysts, but chosen by members of our Investment Review Committee. This new ‘Conviction List – Directors’ Cut’ is designed to provide investors with a curated and active list of 20-25 of what we believe to be our most differentiated fundamental Buy ideas across our U.S. stock coverage. We intend to refresh and publish this list monthly in an easily digestible framework that emphasizes the key criteria underlying the analyst’s investment thesis to best aid a portfolio manager’s investment process.”

The stocks are Bath and Body Works, WW International Inc., American International Group, JP Morgan Chase and Co., Blue Owl Capital Inc., Tanger Factory Outlet Center, HCA Healthcare, Merck and Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, JB Hunt Transport Services, Johnson Controls International, PPG Industries, Republic Services Inc., Spirit Aerosystems, Baker Hughes, First Solar Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon, Salesforce Inc., Shift4 Payments Inc., TE Connectivity and Warner Brothers Discovery Inc.

Citi U.S. equity strategist Scott Chronert does not trust the year to date rally,

“Investors have been chasing the artificial intelligence opportunity via the Growth cluster year-to-date, while expressing recession concern via lackluster Cyclical performance. Initial AI Perspective — We expect delineation between revenue beneficiaries of generative artificial intelligence and less measurable productivity improvement over time. This may be the topic du jour, but we suspect that it will fade as a focus over time as it becomes engrained in corporate business models. Recession Ahead — The NY Fed Probability of Recession measure is at its highest dating back to the 1980′s double dip recession. While that episode contained tradeable long and short opportunities, long-term holders through the economic troughs actually benefited as well. The p-AI-n Trade — We remain fundamentally confident in our year-end S&P 500 index target of 4000 and ongoing 3800-4200 trading range angle. However, a combination of artificial intelligence expectations and eventual end to Fed rate hikes have us looking over our shoulder for upside risk related to a flow shift and sentiment change in favor of equities.”

