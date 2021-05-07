Janet Yellen’s walked-back comments on interest rates show how sensitive markets are to any hint of policy shift

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Janet Yellen’s walked-back comments on interest rates show how sensitive markets are to any hint of policy shift

Ian McGugan
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 1, 2020.

LEAH MILLIS/Reuters

You know markets are on edge when an entirely predictable observation about interest rates sends investors scurrying for the exits.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen set off the mini-panic on Tuesday when she suggested in a taped interview that – gasp – interest rates “will have to rise somewhat to make sure that our economy doesn’t overheat.” Bond yields surged and tech stocks fell, only to reverse course after Ms. Yellen walked back her remarks later in the day.

The turmoil demonstrates a couple of important facts about today’s market.

Story continues below advertisement

First, today’s investors are an unusually anxious lot. Many have ridden stocks’ epic recovery over the past year and are now scanning the horizon for threats that might endanger their gains.

Second, people really don’t have a good grasp on this interest rate thing.

Mix anxiety and confusion together and this week’s interest rate turmoil is likely to be the first of many such episodes to come as investors try to get a handle on what rising rates will mean to sky-high stock prices.

To keep your cool over the months ahead, it may pay to look deeper at the relationship between interest rates and stock valuations – or to be more precise, at the complete lack of relationship between them.

Despite what many investors think, rising interest rates do not automatically mean stocks will trade for lower multiples of their underlying earnings. Conversely, falling interest rates do not inevitably lead to higher stock valuations.

The historical record is clear: Changes in interest rates had remarkably little impact on the price-to-earnings ratio of U.S. stocks between 1872 and 2020, according to a recent analysis by Nicolas Rabener, managing director of FactorResearch, an investment analysis firm in London.

The typical P/E ratio for U.S. stocks was 15.8 over this century-and-a-half period, Mr. Rabener found. The multiple barely differed between periods in which the 10-year Treasury yield was unusually low and contrasting periods in which the Treasury yield was abnormally high.

Story continues below advertisement

The missing connection between interest rates and stock valuations is not just a U.S. phenomenon. Japanese interest rates plunged over the past 30 years, but their long slide did nothing to make Japanese stocks more valuable in the eyes of investors. As rates declined, so did valuations. “Interest rates have been at zero since 2016 and P/E ratios are anything but extreme,” Mr. Rabener writes.

The biggest reason why there is no clear relationship between interest rates and stock valuations is because interest rates can mean different things at different times.

Interest rates may be flying higher because inflation is increasing and investors are demanding a better payoff to offset the risk that creeping price pressures will bite into their real returns. On the other hand, interest rates may be surging because real economic growth is booming and investors are asking for a higher return on their savings.

The message for investors depends on what the main driver of higher rates happens to be.

If stronger economic growth is the major force pushing rates higher, the implication for stock valuations is overwhelmingly positive, according to Aswath Damodaran, a professor of finance at New York University, who explored the interest rate connection in a recent blog post. Higher growth rates in the real economy usually offset the effect of investors demanding higher rates of return on their money.

In contrast, rising inflation is nearly always bad news for stocks. It suggests macroeconomic risks are rising. It also threatens profit margins at companies that can’t easily raise their prices to compensate for increasing price pressures.

Story continues below advertisement

So which factor is predominant right now? The initial comment by Ms. Yellen, a former chair of the Federal Reserve, seemed to hint at worries that inflation is on the verge of breaking out.

She later clarified her thoughts, saying she was neither predicting nor recommending a rate increase. Any surge in inflation as economies reopen in the months ahead is likely to be transitory, she said.

This may be somewhat disingenuous. Market-based estimates of expected inflation have shot up in recent weeks. Many people are bracing for inflation to run higher over the next decade than it has over the past decade.

But is that really a major concern? The market is indicating it expects U.S. inflation to hover around 2.5 per cent a year over the next 10 years.

That would be higher than in recent years, but only half-a-percentage point above the 2 per cent level that many central banks target. Certainly not reason for panic.

What is clearer is that economic growth will be red hot this year. Growth will hit 6 per cent in Canada this year and 6.5 per cent in the U.S., according to Capital Economics. That is twice as fast as anything we have seen in recent years.

Story continues below advertisement

To be sure, much of that growth is simply a bounce back from a disastrous 2020. But it is still good news. If interest rates are rising because of a fast-mending economy, investors should take heart, not run for the exit.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies