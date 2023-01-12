Equities

Wall Street futures were steady early Thursday morning as traders await the latest U.S. inflation data, looking for signs of continued easing of price pressures in the U.S. economy. Major European markets were higher in morning trading. TSX futures saw slight gains.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the key U.S. indexes wavered around break even. A day earlier, the S&P and Nasdaq both added more than 1 per cent while the Dow closed Wednesday’s session up more than 200 points. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday’s session 0.63-per-cent higher. Canada’s main stock index is now up more than 4 per cent from its December low.

Key Thursday will be the release of U.S. inflation data for December before the start of trading. Economists are looking for the annual rate of inflation to ease to 6.5 per cent from 7.1 per cent a month earlier. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index is forecast to decline by 0.1 per cent.

“This inflation print has been the main topic of conversation all week,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“The Fed doesn’t want to be responsible for a needlessly sharp downturn and the lag effect of monetary policy means that is a risk when the central bank is raising rates as aggressively as they have been,” Mr. Erlam said.

“Another good inflation report today, particularly on the core side, will give policymakers more than enough reason to slow the pace of tightening further and even lower the terminal rate projections in March if it continues.”

At this point, markets have priced in a 25 basis-point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve at its February policy meeting rather than a 50-point increase.

Canada’s December inflation report is due next week.

On the corporate side, Vancouver-based retailer Aritzia posted record quarterly revenue in the most recent three-month period. The company posted net revenue of $624.6-million for the quarter ending Nov. 27 was an increase of 38 per cent from a year earlier. Net income rose nearly 9 per cent to $70.7-million or 61 cents in the period. The company also says it expects fourth-quarter revenue to rise by between 31 per cent 35 per cent. The results were released after Wednesday’s closing bell.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX was up 0.63 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.68 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 added 0.62 per cent and 0.78 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended largely flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.36 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices gained in early trading with China’s reopening continuing to underpin sentiment, despite some concern over a potential spike in cases during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The day range on Brent was US$82.37 to US$83.51 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$77.10 to US$78.21. Both benchmarks added about 3 per cent on Wednesday on optimism over the health of the global economy.

“A softer landing for the U.S. [economy], and perhaps elsewhere, combined with a strong economic rebound in China following the current COVID wave could make for a much better year than feared and stimulate extra crude demand,” OANDA’s Craig Erlam said.

“Of course, this case very much focuses on the promising scenarios but they are also increasingly looking like the more plausible ones as well.”

China is in the process of reopening its economy after a lengthy period of strict COVID-19 controls. However, the World Health Organization has cautioned that the coming holiday period could drive an increase in cases.

The Lunar New Year holiday, which officially starts on Jan. 21, comes after China last month abandoned a strict anti-virus regime of mass lockdowns that prompted widespread frustration and boiled over into historic protests, Reuters reported on Thursday.

In other commodities, gold prices advanced, helped by a softer U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$1,884.61 per ounce by early Thursday morning, after hitting its highest since early May at US$1,886.59 on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures gained 0.5 per cent to US$1,887.80.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar traded in a fairly narrow band while its U.S. counterpart while the U.S. dollar was steady ahead of the latest U.S. inflation figures.

The day range on the loonie was 74.35 US cents to 74.54 US cents in the predawn period.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Thursday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was up 0.1 per cent to 103.25, not far off its seven-month low of 102.93 hit earlier in the week, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound slid 0.1 per cent to US$1.2140, while the euro was 0.1-per-cent lower at US$1.0747, after rising to a seven-month peak of $1.07765 in the previous session.

The Australian dollar slipped 0.2 per cent to US$0.6893, while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.3 per cent to US$0.6344.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.546 per cent ahead of the North American open.

More company news

Activist investor Nelson Peltz on Wednesday was gearing up for a proxy fight with Walt Disney Co after the entertainment giant snubbed his bid for a board seat. It is the second time in six months that an activist shareholder has mounted pressure on Disney. Last year, billionaire Daniel Loeb pushed for changes. In November, the company brought back old boss Bob Iger as chief executive.On Wednesday, Disney also n med independent director and Nike Inc Executive Chairman Mark Parker as its next chairman, replacing Susan Arnold, who will not stand for re-election. Parker will also chair a newly created succession planning committee that will advise the board on CEO succession planning. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Jan. 7.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for December.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press