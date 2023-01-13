Equities

Wall Street futures were steady early Friday as traders await earnings from some of the biggest banks in the U.S. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were little changed.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all traded near the flat line. On Thursday, all three saw gains and are on track for a winning week. By Thursday’s close, the Nasdaq had gained more than 4 per cent on the week while the S&P 500 was up more than 2 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite recorded its fifth straight day of gains on Thursday, finishing up nearly 1 per cent for its highest close since early December.

On Friday, traders will have a close eye on U.S. bank earnings with JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Bank of America all set to report results before the bell.

“The U.S. financial sector is also expected to post negative earnings growth for last quarter,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

“Even higher interest rates are good for interest income, a too-rapid rise in the rates threatens credit quality, loan growth, and net interest margins.”

Heading into earnings season, S&P 500 companies are expected to see earnings in the fourth quarter decline by 4.1 per cent according to FactSet, she noted.

“Energy companies and tech stocks are an exception to this, of course,” she said. “Energy companies will likely reveal another excellent quarter due to high energy prices, while tech stocks will likely deliver their second straight quarter of negative growth.”

In this country, Cogeco Inc. reported its latest earnings after Thursday’s close, posting a 6-per-cent increase in revenue to $789.7-million. First-quarter earnings per share came in at $2.67, up more than 10 per cent from a year earlier.

Also on Friday, the Economic Club of Canada hosts its annual breakfast, with chief economists from around the country sharing their forecasts for the year.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.56 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.50 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.64 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.25 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.04 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher in early trading and on track for a solid weekly advance as optimism over China’s reopening continues to underpin sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$83.50 to US$84.45 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$77.97 to US$78.83.

Both bench marks are up more than 6 per cent the week so far.

“Oil has been rallying on China’s reopening momentum and now that they stopped reporting COVID tally data, traders are focusing on satellite images,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“China could face a difficult surge over the Lunar New Year holiday period, but for now energy traders are locked into the potential upside risks to demand.”

On Friday, Reuters reported that signs of improving demand in the Chinese economy are appearing, with analysts citing recent crude purchases and a pick-up in road traffic as positive signs.

Meanwhile, gold prices were headed for their fourth consecutive week of gains, helped by a softer U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was steady at US$1,895.82 per ounce by early Friday. Prices gained 1.6 per cent so far this week.

U.S. gold futures held their ground at US$1,899.20.

“Gold has been steadily climbing since November, but it could be running out of momentum right now,” Mr. Moya said.

“The [U.S.] dollar might be poised for a short-term rebound that could weigh gold down. Gold needs to have a daily close above the US$1,900 level to pave the way for another move higher.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher early Friday morning, trading around the 75-US-cent mark, on improved risk sentiment and higher commodities prices while its U.S. counterpart was flat against a group of currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.64 US cents to 75.07 US cents in the predawn period.

There were no major Canadian economic released due Friday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index - which measures the greenback against six major currencies - was broadly flat at 102.15, after slipping to its lowest since June earlier in the session, according to figures from Reuters.

Elsewhere, the yen jumped against the greenback on speculation that the Bank of Japan could revise its ultra-loose monetary policy. The U.S. dollar at one point, slipped nearly 1 per cent versus the yen on the day to a new seven-month low of 128.11, after a 2.4-per-cent decline on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The euro, meanwhile, slid 0.1 per cent to US$1.08460 after hitting a nine-month high earlier in the session. Britain’s pound slid 0.2 per cent to trade at US$1.22340.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up modestly at 3.45 per cent in the early hours on Friday morning.

More company news

Tesla has slashed prices on its electric vehicles in the United States and Europe by as much as 20%, extending a strategy of aggressive discounting after missing Wall Street estimates for 2022 deliveries. The move, which prompted a 4.5% fall in Tesla’s shares in pre-market U.S. trade, came after CEO Elon Musk warned that the prospect of recession and higher interest rates meant it could lower prices to sustain volume growth at the expense of profit. -Reuters

A Boeing Co 737 MAX made its first passenger flight in China in nearly four years on Friday, marking a major milestone in the U.S. planemaker’s attempt to rebuild its business in the world’s second-largest aviation market. The China Southern Airlines Co Ltd domestic flight from Guangzhou to Zhengzhou departed at 12:45 p.m. using a MAX plane, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24. The best-selling Boeing model was grounded in March 2019 after fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, but returned to service around the world starting in late 2020 after modifications to the aircraft and pilot training. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press