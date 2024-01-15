Equities

TSX futures were treading water early Monday while European markets were down modestly. U.S. markets are closed.

In the early premarket period, TSX futures traded near break even. On Friday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 0.34 per cent. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 posted slight gains for the last session of the week while the Dow saw a decline.

“Today the U.S. is off for Martin Luther King Day which means markets in Europe could well be more subdued than normal, and so far this year there hasn’t been that much to get particularly excited about anyway,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“The markets already know that the Federal Reserve is done when it comes to further rate increases, and currently have six 25-basis-point rate cuts priced in for this year. That seems rather a lot and is more than the three the Fed have in their dot plot projections.”

Canadian investors will be looking ahead to the release of December inflation numbers on Tuesday morning.

“In Canada, the main event will be the release of December’s consumer price index,” National Bank economists said in a note.

Despite a drop in gasoline prices, they said, the headline annual rate of inflation could rise to 3.4 per cent from 3.1 per cent in November, reflecting a negative base effect.

“Contrary to the headline print, the core measures preferred by the Bank of Canada should ease, with CPI-median likely moving from 3.4 per cent to 3.3 per cent and CPI-trim from 3.5 per cent to 3.4 per cent,” they said.

On Monday morning, investors will get a snapshot of the country’s housing market with the release of December existing home sales by the Canadian Real Estate Association. Economists expect to see a 5.5-per-cent year-over-year rise. Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for December. Estimate is a gain of 1.0 per cent from the same period a year ago. The report is released ahead of the start of trading.

Later, the Bank of Canada releases its business outlook survey and survey of consumer expectations for the fourth quarter. That report is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.22 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.11 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.24 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 0.91 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.17 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were choppy in early trading amid uncertainty over Middle East supply after strikes by U.S. and British forces to stop Houthi militia from attacking ships in the Red Sea.

The day range on Brent was US$77.56 to US$78.65 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$72.04 to US$72.93.

Reuters reported that crude prices gained about 2 per cent last week after U.S. and British forces launched dozens of air strikes against Houthi forces in retaliation for months of attacks on Red Sea shipping that the Iran-backed fighters cast as a response to war in Gaza.

“The risks are tilted to the upside as conflict news continues to flow in this Monday,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“[British Prime Minister] Rishi Sunak will address Parliament as his government is ready to intensify strikes on Houthi targets. Yet there is a strong barricade into the US$74/75-per-barrel level in the U.S. crude and near US$80-per-barrel level in Brent, as the rising global supply, increasing competition to OPEC and the globally weak economic outlook weigh heavier and convince the bears to sell every geopolitically supported rallies.”

In other commodities, spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$2,055.30 per ounce, by early Monday morning, after seeing its biggest daily gain since December on Friday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$2,059.20.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker in early trading while its U.S. counterpart edged higher against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.48 US cents to 74.73 US cents in the early premarket period.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies was up 0.21 per cent at 102.62.

Elsewhere, the euro was down 0.16 per cent at US$1.0934 by early Monday morning. Britain’s pound fell 0.29 per cent to US$1.2716.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and orders for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for November.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales for December.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for December.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations for Q4.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press