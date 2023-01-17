Equities

Wall Street futures were negative early Tuesday morning with corporate earnings in focus. Major European markets were also down in morning trading. TSX futures were little changed with fresh inflation figures due later in the morning.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were all in the red. U.S. markets are returning to business after being closed for a public holiday on Monday. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Monday’s session up 0.15 per cent for a seventh consecutive session of gains. That’s the longest winning streak for the index since May.

On Tuesday, Canadian investors will get a reading on inflation when Statistics Canada releases the consumer price index for December.

BMO economists say they’re expecting to see a bigger-than-usual decline in headline inflation this time out, driven by a 13-per-cent decline in gasoline prices.

“Overall, we anticipate the CPI fell 0.5 per cent in December, pulling annual inflation down four ticks to 6.4 per cent,” BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic said in a recent note.

“The Bank of Canada’s core inflation metrics (trim and median) are expected to slow a couple of ticks.”

However, he also noted that, with inflation still elevated, the job market performing well and the economy surprisingly resilient, the report isn’t likely to deter the Bank of Canada from a 25-basis-point rate hike at its Jan. 25 meeting.

Tuesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

On Wall Street, earnings continue to drive sentiment. Traders get results from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley before the bell. United Airlines reports after the close of trading.

“Recession expectations – per se – are not bad news for the markets,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. “Decline in profit expectations, as a result of recession, is. So, all eyes are on corporate earnings.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.11 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.06 per cent while France’s CAC 40 was flat.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.23 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.78 per cent. Overnight, new figures showed China’s economy grew by 3 per cent in 2022, the second lowest rate since the 1970s and below the official target of 5.5 per cent as COVID-19 controls weighed.

Commodities

Crude prices wavered in early trading as weak economic data out of China raised concerns over global growth.

The day range on Brent was US$84.04 to US$85.20 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$78.53 to US$80.22.

New figures showed the Chinese economy grew by 3 per cent last year, the second-lowest rate since 1976. Growth in the last quarter of 2022 came in towards the higher end of expectations, at 2.9 per cent year-on-year, The Globe’s James Griffiths reports this morning.

“Brent crude has gained nearly 10 per cent over the past 10 days as optimism over China’s reopening boosted sentiment. However, the outlook for the rest of the global economy is uncertain,” ANZ commodities analysts said in a note.

Crude prices were also tempered Tuesday by a firmer U.S. dollar as well as global economic uncertainty. A survey of private and public economists released at the World Economic Forum in Davos suggested two-thirds of those polled expect a world recession this year.

In other commodities, gold prices were down for a second day.

Spot gold dropped 0.5 per cent to US$1,908.70 per ounce early Tuesday morning. The metal closed lower on Monday, after having risen to its highest since April 2022, Reuters reported.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,912.00.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker early Tuesday while its U.S. counterpart bounced off seven-month lows against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.45 US cents to 74.66 US cents in the early premarket period.

Canadian investors get new inflation figures before the start of trading. Economists are expecting to see a pullback in price pressures in December, but most still expect the Bank of Canada to hike rates again by a quarter point later this month.

“A soft inflation read could weigh on the Loonie in the shorter run, but the USD/CAD should continue trending lower on the back of a broadly softer U.S. dollar, and a potential recovery in oil prices,” Swissquote’s Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index has risen from a seven-month low of 101.77 hit on Monday and held at 102.4, up 0.1 per cent, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro steadied at US$1.0819.

Britain’s pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2218 on positive employment data.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 3.557 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Barrick Gold Corp said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter production rose 13.4% sequentially, helped by strong performance at Cortez, Carlin and Tongon mines. The company reported total preliminary gold output of 1.1 million ounces in the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 988,000 ounces in the previous quarter. -Reuters

Elon Musk and Tesla Inc are set to go to trial in San Francisco on Tuesday in a case where the company’s shareholders claim they were defrauded by Musk’s 2018 statement that funding was “secured” to take the electric car maker private. The lawsuit seeks damages for shareholders who bought or sold Tesla stock in the days after Musk’s tweets on Aug. 7, 2018. The company’s shares shot higher and then fell again after Aug. 17, 2018, when the New York Times reported that funding for the take-private bid was “far from secure.” The shareholders have not specified the damages, but said Musk’s tweets cost investors “billions.” -Reuters

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s CPI for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press