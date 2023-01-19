Equities

Wall Street futures were down in early trading Thursday morning as recession and interest rate concerns continue to weigh on market sentiment. European markets were in the red. TSX futures also struggled.

Ahead of the North American open, futures tied to the three key U.S. indexes were all underwater, suggesting a weaker start to the trading day. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 ended down 1.56 per cent for its worst daily showing since the middle of last month. The Nasdaq and Dow both closed down more than 1 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index snapped its recent winning streak, finishing down 0.40 per cent.

The declines came in the wake of fresh U.S. retail sales numbers, which showed a bigger-than-forecast decline in American spending in December, suggesting a run of rate hikes is having an impact. As well, producer prices in both the United States and Canada fell more than expected, also offering hope that inflationary pressures are receding.

“The bad news would normally be good news for the stocks, if the Federal Reserve (Fed) members weren’t there to spoil the dovish Fed expectations by saying that the U.S., rates should go higher,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

“[Cleveland Fed president] Loretta Mester said more hikes are needed, and [St. Louis Fed president] James Bullard reminded that the rates would have to stay ‘on the tighter side this year’ to help the Fed reach its 2-per-cent inflation goal.”

On Thursday, Wall Street will get the weekly reading on U.S. jobless claims, offering a snapshot of the resilient U.S. labour market. Claims for initial unemployment benefits are expected to rise to 214,000 last week, from 205,000 the week before.

In this country, wholesale sales figures for November are due. Sales for the month are expected to moderate after rising 2.1 per cent in October. The next major Canadian economic release follows on Friday morning, with retail sales numbers for November. Economists are expecting to see a monthly decline of about 0.6 per cent.

On the corporate side, earnings continue to roll in.

Streaming giant Netflix reports its latest results after the close of trading. Analysts will be watching for indications of how the service’s ad-supported tier is performing, as well as overall subscriber numbers. Netflix has said it expects to add 4.5 million subscribers in the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, subscribers rose by 2.4 million.

“The last few months have been positive ones for the Netflix share price, finding a base last May the shares have risen by more than 75 per cent since then,” CMC Markets U.K. chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.

He said Netflix has made it clear it doesn’t expect a material contribution from the new ad tier in the fourth quarter. The service launched in November.

“On the other hand, the recent weakness of the U.S .dollar should help on the revenue front,” he said. “As the company looks ahead to 2023 Netflix has said it would no longer be publishing guidance of subscriber numbers, and that they wanted investors to focus on the key metrics of revenue, operating income, margin and net income.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.89 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.68 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.96 per cent and 0.88 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 1.44 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.12 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were down in early trading with a surprise decline in weekly U.S. inventories adding to concerns about the impact of a weaker global economy on demand.

The day range on Brent was US$83.76 to US$84.55 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$78.13 to US$79.17. Early in the session, both benchmarks were down by about 1 per cent.

“[First quarter] 2023 will be a fragile period for commodities, with recession angst filling the airwave,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management said.

“The level of demand matters for oil prices, so if consumers have convinced themselves of recession imminent well, that spring break drive to Florida, or Hawaiian vacation will be shelved, hurting the planes, trains and automobile view for oil markets.”

Late Wednesday, figures from the American Petroleum Association showed U.S. crude inventories rose by 7.6 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 13, marking the second consecutive week of increasing stocks. Analysts had been expecting to see a decline in the latest report.

More official numbers are due later Thursday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Gold prices, meanwhile, were up early Thursday morning after three days of declines, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,910.44 per ounce early in the session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to US$1,912.00.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker amid fragile risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart lost ground against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 73.95 US cents to 74.26 US cents in the predawn period.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peers, fell 0.14% to 102.19, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound was down less than 0.1 per cent at US$1.234, after falling from the previous session’s one-month high of US$1.244, according to figures from Reuters.

The Australian dollar slid 0.71 per cent to US$0.689 after a surprise dip in Australian employment last month.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar lost 0.84 per cent to hit US$0.639 after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she would step down and would not see re-election.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.362 per cent early Thursday morning.

More company news

The Globe’s Joe Castaldo reports Postmedia Network Canada Corp. will move 12 Alberta community newspapers to a digital-only format and lay off employees in the months ahead, according to an internal memo sent on Wednesday. “This is absolutely not a reflection on the hard work and contributions they have made to our company but rather an outcome of economic contraction that has affected so many companies globally and the inherent challenges of our industry,” wrote Postmedia president and chief executive Andrew MacLeod. In a townhall Wednesday, Mr. MacLeod said the areas affected will include editorial, sales, production and distribution.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s wholesale trade for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of January 14.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for December.

