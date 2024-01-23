Equities

Wall Street futures were steady early Tuesday as earnings move to the forefront with results due from streaming giant Netflix later in the day. Major European markets were lower. TSX futures were modestly positive.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures wavered around break even. On Tuesday, all three saw gains, with the Dow breaching 38,000 while the S&P 500 again ended at a record high. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed the session up 0.09 per cent.

Earnings are in focus today with Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble reporting before the bell on Wall Street. Netflix reports after the close of trading.

“Earnings announcements will take the center stage, with Netflix due to announce its Q4 results today after the bell,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“The streaming giant expects to have added millions more of new paid subscribers to its platform after it scrapped password sharing last year.”

In Canada, Canadian National Railway is due to release earnings after trading ends for the day.

Meanwhile, shares of United Airlines were up nearly 6 per cent in premarket trading after the U.S. carrier offered a positive forecast for the year, despite cautioning of a bigger-than-expected loss in the first quarter linked to the grounding of Boeing MAX 9 aircraft. For the year, United said it expects adjusted profit of US$9-US$11 per share, compared with US$9.58 per share expected by Wall Street analysts.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.19 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.02 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 0.08 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.08 per cent. Early Tuesday, the Bank of Japan kept its short and long-term rate targets unchanged, as expected. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.63 per cent, led by gains in tech shares.

Commodities

Crude prices were choppy in early trading as supply and demand continue to come up against each other amid continued geopolitical tensions and weather-related supply disruptions in the United States.

The day range on Brent was US$79.56 to US$80.43 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$74.28 to US$75.15.

“In 2023, the demand for crude oil proved to be more robust than initially anticipated,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

“However, despite the strong demand, prices remained low due to unexpectedly robust growth in supply. A parallel situation is unfolding as we transition into the beginning of 2024.”

He said the resilience of U.S. demand and strong demand in Asia and emerging markets has continued, while the supply side has again outpaced demand, keeping a lid on prices.

Reuters reported that North Dakota’s state pipeline authority said about 20 per cent of that state’s oil output remained shut due to extreme cold.

Later in the session, the American Petroleum Institute will release weekly U.S. inventory figures. More official government numbers follow on Wednesday morning.

Analysts polled by Reuters are expecting inventories to fall by about 3 million barrels last week. Gasoline inventories are seen rising while distillate stocks are expected to decline.

In other commodities, gold prices were up, helped by a softer U.S. dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$2,030.49 per ounce by early Tuesday morning. U.S. gold futures also rose 0.5 per cent to US$2,032.10.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar saw modest early gains as traders await tomorrow’s Bank of Canada rate announcement, while the U.S. dollar slipped against a group of world currencies but remained not far from last week’s one-month high.

The day range on the loonie was 74.13 US cents to 74.33 US cents in the early premarket period. The Bank of Canada makes its next policy announcement on Wednesday morning. The bank isn’t expected to change rates but traders will be watching for hints about how soon the central bank could introduce cuts to borrowing costs.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a group of global rivals, was down 0.05 per cent at 103.28 as traders pull back on expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver its first rate cut in March. Last week, the index hit a one-month high of 103.69.

The euro was down 0.03 per cent at US$1.0882 while Britain’s pound rose 0.12 per cent to US$1.2726.

The U.S. dollar was down about 0.37 per cent against Japan’s yen at 147.51 by early Tuesday morning.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 4.128 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

10 am ET: U.S. Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press