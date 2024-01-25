Equities

Wall Street futures were little changed early Thursday as traders await the first reading on fourth-quarter GDP growth ahead of the start of trading. Major European markets were mostly weaker. TSX futures were up modestly.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all sat around break even. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher while the Dow finished down 0.26 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.04 per cent.

Thursday morning, traders get a snapshot of the health of the U.S. economy ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve rate decision. Markets are expecting annual growth in the final three months of the year to slow to around 2 per cent from 4.9 per cent in the third quarter. The latest number will be subject to revision.

“While GDP reports are backward looking data, this report is important for the potential timing of Fed rate cuts,” Kathleen Brooks, research director with XTB, said.

“The market has scaled back expectations for a March interest rate cut from the Fed, and the probability of a March rate cut is now only 42 per cent. The market now thinks that the first rate cut from the Fed will come in May, and by year end U.S. interest rates could be just below 4 per cent.”

The Fed makes its first policy decision of the year on Jan. 30. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada again left interest rates unchanged but suggested that the discussion has now shifted away from further hikes. The Fed, Ms. Brooks said, is no faced with a tough balancing act when it comes to the U.S. economy.

“There are two risks for the U.S. economy right now. Firstly, the risk of the economy overheating, because the Fed cuts too early and the labour market is still too strong,” she said. “Secondly, a longer lag in monetary policy, which means if the Fed holds off on cutting rates in the coming months, then it could plunge the US economy into a steeper decline, which is also something the Fed will want to avoid.”

On the corporate side, shares of Tesla were down more than 7 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday after the electric car maker’s fourth-quarter revenue and profit disappointed markets. The company also said gross margins fell from the year before as it cut prices and offered incentives. Tesla reported a gross margin of 17.6 per cent for the three months ended December, compared with 23.8 per cent a year earlier, and analysts’ average estimate of 18.3 per cent according to LSEG data. In the third quarter, Tesla posted gross margin of 17.9 per cent.

“Tesla reported Q4 earnings that fell short of Street estimates and provided a pessimistic full-year production outlook, causing a further decline in the stock and continuing the downward spiral for the electric vehicle maker that began at the beginning of the year,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset management, said in a note.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.10 per cent in morning trading. The European Central Bank makes its next rate decision today. The bank isn’t expected to change rates. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.03 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.31 per cent and 0.09 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.03 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.96 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices rose after figures showed a decline in weekly U.S. inventories while efforts by China’s central bank to bolster that economy helped ease concerns about demand.

The day range on Brent was US$80.06 to US$81.24 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$75.16 to US$76.37.

“Geopolitical risk and the threat of delays and disruption are causing some alarm but that’s not being particularly reflected in the price at this stage,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said. “That the market is pulling back less and less in recent weeks could be indicative of traders becoming more apprehensive but it’s not clear whether that will translate to higher prices and if so, to what extent.”

Figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 9.2 million barrels last week. That was far more than the 2.2-million-barrel drop that analysts polled by Reuters had been forecasting.

Meanwhile, a move this week by China’s central bank to cut bank reserves on Wednesday, which will inject about US$140-billion into the banking system, helped sooth investor jitters about the state of that country’s economy. China is one of the world’s top crude consumers.

In other commodities, gold prices traded near a one-week low, hit by a firmer U.S. dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $2,014.89 per ounce by early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to US$2,014.90. Gold hit its lowest level in a week on Wednesday.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher in early trading while its U.S. counterpart pulled back against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 73.87 US cents to 74.07 US cents in the early premarket period.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was down 0.06 per cent at 103.17. The index is up about 2 per cent so far this month as traders scale back expectations of a rate cut by the Fed in March. Markets are now pricing in about a 43-per-cent chance of a March cut, down sharply from a month ago.

The euro was up 0.09 per cent at US$1.0897 ahead of the ECB rate decision. On Tuesday, the euro hit its lowest since December at US$$1.0822. Britain’s pound was up 0.07 per cent at US$1.2735.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.161 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

815 am ET: European Central Bank Monetary Policy Announcement.

830 am ET: Canada job vacancy rate for November.

830 am ET: U.S. weekly jobless claims

830 am ET: U.S. real GDP for the fourth quarter.

830 am ET: U.S. wholesale and retail inventories and durable goods orders for December.

10 am ET: U.S. new home sales.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press