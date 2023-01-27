Equities

Wall Street futures were down early Friday with shares of Intel Corp. slumping in premarket trading after disappointing results and a weak forecast. Major European markets saw slight gains in early trading. TSX futures were modestly weaker.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all underwater. All three saw a positive session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closing up by more than 1 per cent. All three are on track for gains on the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday up 0.49 per cent to hit its best level in seven months.

“The big concern is what markets aren’t pricing, and while the Bank of Canada earlier this week signalled a pause in its rate hiking cycle, that doesn’t mean the Fed will follow a similar path, even though markets appear to be pricing exactly that sort of outcome,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in a note.

“While yesterday’s [U.S.] GDP numbers increasingly appear to support the prospect of a soft landing, the labour market data also suggests that the Fed has the headroom to continue to be much more aggressive.”

Ahead of the opening bell, Wall Street traders will get another reading on price pressures with the release of the PCE Core Deflator data, a preferred measure of inflation for the Federal Reserve. The report is expected to show a continued easing in December to 4.4 per cent from 4.7 per cent a month earlier. Mr. Hewson notes that, at 4.4 per cent, it would be the lowest reading for that indicator since October 2021.

On the corporate side, shares of Intel Corp. sank more than 9 per cent in premarket trading after fourth-quarter results missed market forecasts. The company also cautioned first-quarter revenue would be short of analysts’ forecasts and said it expects to see a loss for the period.

The company forecast first-quarter revenue in the range of about US$10.5-billion and US$11.5-billion. Analysts on average were expecting total revenue of US$13.93-billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Companies reporting Friday include American Express and Chevron.

In Canada, France’s TotalEnergies said early Friday it would buy an extra 6.65-per-cent stake in the Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership and associated sales and logistics agreements from Teck Resources for $312-million. As a result, TotalEnergies will hold a 31.23-per-cent stake in Fort Hills.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.14 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.18 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.15 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.07 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.54 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher and looked set for a third week of gains in a row, helped by a positive reading on fourth-quarter U.S. GDP and continued optimism over China’s reopening.

The day range on Brent was US$87.55 to US$88.78 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$81.08 to $82.20. Both benchmarks were up more than 1 per cent early Friday morning.

Crude prices drew some support from a report on Thursday showing the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.9 per cent in the fourth-quarter. That was down from the pace seen in the third quarter but still ahead of the 2.6-per-cent growth economists had been forecasting.

“Another round of U.S. data supported the argument that this economy still could get a soft landing, which is very positive for the short-term crude demand outlook,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“The problem with the long-term growth outlook for the U.S. economy is that it needs a recession in order for inflation to get tamed. Strong data is not necessarily good news for winning the war against inflation and that will weigh on long-term U.S. growth prospects.”

Still, he said, signs of resilience in the U.S. economy and improving news on China’s COVID-19 situation should keep crude prices supported about the US$80 region.

Reuters reported that, in China, critically ill COVID-19 cases are down 72 per cent from a peak early this month while daily deaths among COVID-19 patients in hospitals have dropped by 79 per cent from their peak.

In other commodities, spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,926.09 per ounce early Friday morning, but held a relatively tight range after falling nearly 1 per cent on Thursday.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,927.30.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher, trading above 75 US cents, while its U.S. counterpart managed modest gains against a basket of currencies as traders look ahead to next week’s Federal Reserve rate decision.

The day range on the loonie was 74.92 US cents to 75.12 US cents early Friday morning.

There were no major Canadian economic reports on Friday’s calendar.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures it against six major currencies, gained 0.1 per cent to 101.870, as the U.S. dollar moved away from near a nine-month low to the euro and a seven-month low against Britain’s pound, according to Reuters.

The euro was last down 0.1 per cent versus the greenback at US$1.08835 , while the pound was down 0.3 per cent at US$1.23735.

In bonds, the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was up at 3.537 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Hasbro Inc said it would cut about 15% of its global workforce this year, and projected holiday-quarter results to be well below Wall Street expectations amid weakening demand for its toys and games. Hasbro said the job cuts would start to take effect within the next several weeks, adding that the reductions were “necessary to return our business to a competitive, industry-leading position.” -Reuters

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said it had received a notice of default on its loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. The company said in a regulatory filing it does not have sufficient resources to repay the amounts under the credit facilities, adding it will consider all strategic alternatives, including restructuring its debt under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The home goods retailer said earlier this month it was exploring a range of options to address its plunging sales that included declaring bankruptcy. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for January.

Also: Ottawa’s budget balance for November.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press