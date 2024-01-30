Equities

Wall Street futures were largely flat early Tuesday with investors awaiting results from tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet later in the session. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were modestly lower.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all sat just below break even in the early premarket period. All three saw gains on Monday with the Dow and S&P 500 both recording record finishes. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed yesterday’s session up 0.35 per cent at a 20-month high.

Earnings continue to be in focus with Microsoft MSFT-Q and Google-parent Alphabet GOOG-Q releasing quarterly results after the close of trading. Other big tech names including Amazon, Meta and Apple report later in the week. So far roughly a quarter of S&P 500 companies have released results.

“Today represents the biggest day of fourth quarter earnings thus far, with Microsoft hoping to maintain its new crown as a US$3-trillion business,” Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst with Scope Markets, said.

“Coming in the wake of yesterday’s bumper earnings and outlook from Super Micro computers (SMCI), there is a renewed feeling of optimism around the potential size and longevity of this AI boom....Microsoft shareholders will hope that the company’s early investment into AI continues to pay dividends, with record revenues of US$61-billion expected.”

In Canada, investors get results this morning from grocer Metro Inc.

On the economic side, the U.S. Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting today. The central bank makes its next interest rate decision tomorrow afternoon and is widely expected to keep borrowing costs steady.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.33 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.58 per cent. Preliminary estimates released Tuesday by Eurostat showed the euro-zone economy was flat in the final three months of 2023, narrowly avoiding a technical recession. A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth. Economists had forecast a decline in growth of 0.1 per cent for the three-month period.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.11 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 2.32 per cent amid the fallout from a court-ordered liquidation of property developer Evergrande.

Commodities

Crude prices edged higher in early trading with geopolitical tensions continuing to underpin sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$81.93 to US$82.87 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$76.41 to US$77.30. Both benchmarks lost about US$1 a barrel on Monday amid concerns about the Chinese economy after a court ordered the liquidation of troubled property developer Evergrande.

Early Tuesday, prices drew support from continued concerns about the crisis in the Middle East. Reuters reports that Washington has vowed to take “all necessary actions” to defend its troops following a deadly drone attack in Jordan by Iran-backed militants, the first U.S. military deaths since the Israel-Gaza war began.

“Crude oil remains upbeat after last week’s positive price breakout above the US$75-per-barrel and the rising tensions in the Red Sea region as everyone is now expecting the U.S. response to the latest attacks,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

Later Tuesday, markets will get weekly U.S. inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute. More official U.S. government figures will follow on Wednesday morning.

In other commodities, gold traded in a narrow range ahead of tomorrow’s Fed policy announcement.

Spot gold was largely steady at US$2,034.67 per ounce by early Tuesday morning. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$2,033.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was up slightly while its U.S. counterpart saw modest declines against a group of world currencies ahead of tomorrow’s Fed decision.

The day range on the loonie was 74.47 US cents to 74.63 US cents in the predawn period. The dollar was up 0.43 per cent over the past five days against the greenback as of early Tuesday morning.

The U.S. dollar index slid 0.09 per cent to 103.52. The index is up more than 2 per cent for the year to date.

The euro was off 0.02 per cent at US$1.0832. The euro is down about 2 per cent so far in January. Britain’s pound slid 0.23 per cent to US$1.2682.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note lower at 4.059 per cent.

Economic news

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Schiller Home Price Index (20 city) for November.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for December.

Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins

With Reuters and The Canadian Press