Equities

Wall Street futures were mixed early Wednesday with Nasdaq futures down more than 1 per cent in the wake of results from Microsoft and Alphabet and traders awaiting this afternoon’s Federal Reserve rate decision. Major European markets were also uneven. TSX futures were little changed.

In the early premarket period, Dow futures sat just above break even while S&P and Nasdaq futures fell. On Tuesday, the Dow added 0.35 per cent while the S&P 500 lost 0.06 per cent and the Nasdaq slid 0.76 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 0.13 per cent.

On Tuesday afternoon, investors will get the Fed’s first rate decision of the year. Markets are widely expecting rates to hold steady but traders will be watching for hints about the path ahead. At the outset of the year, markets had expected cuts to begin in March, but the odds have since diminished and are less than 50 per cent.

“Overall, I believe it is premature to expect a rate cut as soon as March,” Morgane Delledonne, head of investment strategy for Europe with Global X, said.

“Similarly to the ECB, the Fed might be cautious not to act too quickly on inflation drop by taking the risk of having to restart tightening in case the drop on inflation was short-lived.”

The decision is due at 2 p.m. ET and will be followed by a news conference with Fed chair Jerome Powell.

In Canada, markets will get a reading on GDP growth for November. Markets are expecting a modest 0.1-per-cent increase for the month. Statistics Canada will also release and early estimate on December’s growth as well as for the fourth quarter.

“Data released since for November has largely been consistent with a tick higher in output,” RBC economists Nathan Janzen and Abbey Xu said.

“Retail sale volumes edged lower in November, but manufacturing and wholesale sale volumes rose (by 1.6 per cent and 0.6 per cent month-over-month, respectively) and oil production in Alberta increased.”

On the corporate side, shares of Microsoft and Alphabet were both lower in premarket trading, despite results that topped market forecasts.

Microsoft’s total revenue grew 18 per cent to US$62-billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with the average analyst estimate of US$61.12-billion, according to LSEG data. Adjusted profit of US$2.93 per share beat an average estimate of US$2.78 per share, Reuters reported. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 stood at US$86.3-billion, compared with estimates of US$85.3-billion according to LSEG data. Alphabet’s holiday season ad sales, however, disappointed.

“Reaction to the big tech results on Tuesday night was to sell Microsoft and Alphabet/ Google, even though both companies beat earnings estimates,” Kathleen Brooks, research director with XTB, said.

“It’s easier to understand the sell off in Google’s share price, and Microsoft hovered between small losses and gains. The problem for Google is that they don’t have an AI product right now, and Tuesday’s earnings highlighted this. In contrast, Microsoft has AI products that are generating revenue and are expected to continue to do so in the future, so we expect Microsoft’s share price to outperform Google in the coming months.”

Wednesday, Wall Street gets results from Boeing and Mastercard while Canadian investors get earnings from Montreal’s CGI.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.07 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.13 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.14 per cent while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.05 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.61 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.39 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were weaker in early trading after disappointing factory activity data out of China, although both Brent and West Texas Intermediate looked set for monthly gains.

The day range on Brent was US$81.85 to US$82.94 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$76.77 to US$78.11. Both benchmarks are up about 7 per cent for the month.

Sentiment took a hit early Wednesday after new figures showed manufacturing activity in China, one of the world’s top consumers of crude, contracted for a fourth consecutive month in January.

“The Chinese manufacturing sector remains under pressure amid a weak domestic recovery and poor external demand,” said Lynn Song, chief economist at ING bank, in a note.

Later this morning, markets will get figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on weekly crude inventories.

Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported that crude stockpiles fell by 2.5 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 26. Gasoline inventories rose 600,000 barrels, and distillate stocks fell by 2.1 million barrels.

In other commodities, spot gold was flat at US$2,036.10 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, after touching a two-week high of US$2048.12 in the previous session. Gold has fallen more than 1 per cent so far this month.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$2,033.30.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was lower while its U.S. counterpart edged higher ahead of the Fed’s rate decision and looked set for its biggest monthly gain since September.

The day range on the loonie was 74.46 US cents to 74.64 US cents in the predawn period. The Canadian dollar was down more than 1 per cent against the greenback for the year to date.

The U.S. dollar index was up 0.17 per cent at 103.58. The index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of currencies, was up more than 2 per cent for the month.

The euro was down 0.17 per cent at US$103.58. Britain’s pound slid 0.24 per cent to US$1.2671.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.026 per cent ahead of the North American open.

More company news

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. says it expects its adjusted earnings to grow by double digits this year, following an almost 20 per cent year-over-year drop in net income last quarter. The Calgary-based company says net income attributable to controlling shareholders totalled $1.02-billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $1.27-billion in the same period a year before. CPKC — the product of Canadian Pacific’s purchase of Kansas City Southern in April — says it boosted revenues to $3.78-billion last quarter from $2.46-billion a year earlier, which was before the purchase. -The Canadian Press

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment cost index for Q4.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for January.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement with chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press